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JWST's New Black Hole Star Discovery Changes Early Space Timelines

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 11, 2026, 11:05 AM EDT
hero black hole star close
With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have discovered the strongest evidence yet that mysterious, early-universe objects known as "little red dots" are actually black hole stars, i.e. rapidly growing supermassive black holes enshrouded by dense, cosmic clouds.

Ever since Webb began capturing the cosmos in 2022, astronomers have been puzzled by an abundance of tiny, crimson points dating back to just 600 million years after the Big Bang. These objects challenged established timelines: appearing far too massive, far too early. A leading theory at the time suggested these dots were black hole stars, or supermassive black holes trapped inside thick shells of gas, but concrete evidence remained elusive. That is, until a team led by Vasily Kokorev at the University of Texas at Austin isolated a specific dot named GLIMPSE-17775.

The team's breakthrough relied heavily on Einstein's gravitational lensing prediction. While targeting the galaxy cluster Abell S1063, Webb utilized the cluster's massive gravity as a natural magnifying glass, thus amplifying the light of GLIMPSE-17775 sitting further behind it. According to the team, this alignment boosted Webb's 30-hour observation window into an equivalent of 80 hours, yielding the deepest, most detailed light spectrum of a little red dot ever recorded.

black hole star evidence
Webb captured the deepest spectrum to date of a little red dot. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Vasily Kokorev)

Within the data, Kokorev and team found over 40 distinct spectral lines acting as a mosaic of proof. Rather than matching the signature of a typical rotating gas cloud, the light showed heavy electron scattering, a definitive indicator of a dense, layered gas cocoon. Furthermore, the telescope detected 16 individual iron spectral lines alongside helium fluorescence. These features require an immense, high-energy engine to ignite them, which can be linked only to an actively-feeding supermassive black hole.

For years now, scientists wondered why the little red dots were so faint in X-ray observations if they contained black holes; the newly confirmed gas cocoon explains it as it acts as a shield that absorbs high-energy radiation before it can escape into space. While GLIMPSE-17775 does display a weaker Balmer break, or the characteristic dip in light usually seen in these dots, combined data from Hubble revealed that this particular specimen is nestled inside a massive host galaxy, which contributes extra starlight and accounts for the discrepancy.

Kokorev and his team are already looking ahead to future spectral datasets, confident that the final, definitive answers to what powers these ancient engines are only a year or two away.
Tags:  space, astronomy, james-webb-space-telescope, black-hole
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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