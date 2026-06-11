JWST's New Black Hole Star Discovery Changes Early Space Timelines
Ever since Webb began capturing the cosmos in 2022, astronomers have been puzzled by an abundance of tiny, crimson points dating back to just 600 million years after the Big Bang. These objects challenged established timelines: appearing far too massive, far too early. A leading theory at the time suggested these dots were black hole stars, or supermassive black holes trapped inside thick shells of gas, but concrete evidence remained elusive. That is, until a team led by Vasily Kokorev at the University of Texas at Austin isolated a specific dot named GLIMPSE-17775.
For years now, scientists wondered why the little red dots were so faint in X-ray observations if they contained black holes; the newly confirmed gas cocoon explains it as it acts as a shield that absorbs high-energy radiation before it can escape into space. While GLIMPSE-17775 does display a weaker Balmer break, or the characteristic dip in light usually seen in these dots, combined data from Hubble revealed that this particular specimen is nestled inside a massive host galaxy, which contributes extra starlight and accounts for the discrepancy.
Kokorev and his team are already looking ahead to future spectral datasets, confident that the final, definitive answers to what powers these ancient engines are only a year or two away.