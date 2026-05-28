Ancient Black Hole Discovery Defies Cosmic Timeline in New Webb Data





Webb’s latest target, a prototypical Little Red Dot galaxy named Abell2744-QSO1 (QSO1), could provide a clearer answer. Located so far away that its light has taken 13 billion years to get to us, QSO1 is seen as it existed a mere 700 million years after the Big Bang. While small (just 1,300 light-years across), QSO1 was perfectly positioned behind a massive foreground galaxy cluster known as Pandora’s Cluster. Via gravitational lensing, this alignment split and brightened QSO1 into three distinct images in the sky, making it exceptionally easy for experts to study





JWST's NIRCam shows Little Red Dot Abell2744-QSO1 (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Lukas Furtak [Ben-Gurion University])

What this possibly proves is that this black hole couldn't have grown gradually from stellar collapse. Instead, it indicates that QSO1 was born incredibly large from the outset. NASA believes this is the first direct evidence of a "heavy seed" or a direct collapse black hole (born either during the first second of the Big Bang or from the sudden, catastrophic collapse of a giant gas cloud).





So instead of a galaxy giving birth to a black hole, QSO1 is actively building a galaxy around itself, and therefore upending the timeline of early cosmic evolution





Main image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology), R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh), A. Pagan (STScI)