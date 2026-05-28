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Ancient Black Hole Discovery Defies Cosmic Timeline in New Webb Data

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 28, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
hero abel2744
Astronomers, with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, have made a groundbreaking discovery that could completely rewrite our understanding of cosmic history: a supermassive black hole that existed before the stars of its host galaxy even formed.

For decades, the cosmic "chicken-and-egg" dilemma swung toward galaxies coming first, which essentially dictates that massive stars within a young galaxy would burn through their fuel, collapse into stellar-mass black holes, and gradually merge and feast on surrounding matter to grow into supermassive giants over billions of years. However, this theory doesn't explain how certain black holes millions (or even billions) of times the mass of the Sun managed to exist within the first billion years of the universe.

Webb’s latest target, a prototypical Little Red Dot galaxy named Abell2744-QSO1 (QSO1), could provide a clearer answer. Located so far away that its light has taken 13 billion years to get to us, QSO1 is seen as it existed a mere 700 million years after the Big Bang. While small (just 1,300 light-years across), QSO1 was perfectly positioned behind a massive foreground galaxy cluster known as Pandora’s Cluster. Via gravitational lensing, this alignment split and brightened QSO1 into three distinct images in the sky, making it exceptionally easy for experts to study

little red dot
JWST's NIRCam shows Little Red Dot Abell2744-QSO1 (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Lukas Furtak [Ben-Gurion University])
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Using Webb's NIRSpec instrument, researchers mapped the movement of hydrogen gas swirling around the center of QSO1. They discovered that the gas follows a pristine Keplerian motion, orbiting the center exactly like planets orbiting the Sun. This specific type of rotation let scientists calculate the black hole's mass directly in the early universe, bypassing previous indirect assumptions.

What the team found was truly interesting. The central black hole clocks in at a staggering 50 million solar masses, accounting for at least two-thirds of the entire object’s total mass. In our modern universe, a supermassive black hole accounts for only a tiny fraction of a percent of its host galaxy's mass. Furthermore, the telescope's spectrographic data showed that the surrounding environment is incredibly pristine, composed almost entirely of raw hydrogen and helium gas with virtually no heavier elements like oxygen, which are typically created by generations of dying stars.

What this possibly proves is that this black hole couldn't have grown gradually from stellar collapse. Instead, it indicates that QSO1 was born incredibly large from the outset. NASA believes this is the first direct evidence of a "heavy seed" or a direct collapse black hole (born either during the first second of the Big Bang or from the sudden, catastrophic collapse of a giant gas cloud). 

So instead of a galaxy giving birth to a black hole, QSO1 is actively building a galaxy around itself, and therefore upending the timeline of early cosmic evolution.

Main image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology), R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh), A. Pagan (STScI)
Tags:  space, jwst, james-webb-space-telescope, black-hole
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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