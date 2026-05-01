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JEDEC's DDR5 MRDIMM Gen 2 Standard Pushes Memory Speeds Toward 12,000 MT/s

by Zak KillianFriday, May 01, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
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JEDEC is pushing server memory even faster with its next-generation DDR5 MRDIMM roadmap, and no, this probably isn't the kind of RAM you'll be dropping into your next gaming PC. The standards body announced new milestones for DDR5 MRDIMM (Multiplexed Rank DIMM), including publication of the new JESD82-552 DDR5MDB02 Multiplexed Rank Data Buffer standard, upcoming release of the JESD82-542 DDR5MRCD02 clock driver spec, and near-completion of the full MRDIMM Gen2 module standard. Gen2 designs are targeting up to 12,800 MT/s, while early work on MRDIMM Gen3 (which is planned to push to 17,600 MT/s) is already underway.

For context, first-generation DDR5 MRDIMM platforms currently top out around 8,800 MT/s, so 12,800 MT/s would represent a major jump in memory bandwidth; the new spec is roughly 45% faster. Standard consumer DDR5, by comparison, officially tops out far lower under JEDEC specs, even using CUDIMMs, though of course enthusiast kits can push beyond that with XMP and overclocking. Our Core Ultra 9 285K test rig is currently at 8733 MT/s.

But MRDIMMs are designed for servers, AI systems, and HPC workloads where memory bandwidth matters more than absolute latency. Instead of behaving like regular desktop UDIMMs, they use additional onboard logic (specifically multiplexed rank data buffers, MDBs, and multiplexed rank clock drivers, MRCDs) to improve signal integrity and allow much higher speeds across large-capacity server platforms. That makes them especially useful for modern Xeon and EPYC systems feeding massive datasets to AI accelerators.

Gamers shouldn't get too excited, because MRDIMM is not a consumer upgrade path. These modules are meant for registered server memory ecosystems, not desktop motherboards; think cloud servers and AI training clusters, not AM5 or LGA1851 builds. Still, the technology matters because server memory standards often trickle down over time. Features like better signal management, higher-density modules, and faster validated transfer rates eventually influence mainstream DDR generations too. We're already seeing some of that with CUDIMMs, the newer DDR5 memory modules that feature clock drivers on the DIMM itself to stabilize speedy signals.

Even as DDR6 and LPDDR6 loom on the horizon, MRDIMMs have their place. Integrating new memory technologies requires all new memory controller designs, and a modern memory controller IP block is as complex as a whole CPU was just a decade ago. MRDIMMs allow memory makers and server sellers to improve the performance and capacity of new machines without having to move to the latest memory standard while production is still ramping and yields are low. JEDEC's original MRDIMM announcement suggested that DDR5 MRDIMMs may continue to scale into the 2030s, so it may be a while yet before we actually get DDR6 memory, at least in servers.
Tags:  memory, servers, jedec, mrdimm
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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