AMD And JEDEC Are Collaborating On DDR5 MRDIMMs At A Blistering 17,600 MT/s





So, then, how to improve memory bandwidth? Well, you can clock them higher, but there are limits to signal integrity. Instead, you can add more memory channels to your CPU, but that drastically increases complexity of both the platform and the processor itself—not that that's stopping AMD or Intel from taking this route . Another way is to introduce a new memory standard that relaxes latencies to improves bandwidth just as we did with DDR2 thru the current DDR5.





Intel's MCR-DIMM proposal is fundamentally similar to MRDIMMs.



MRDIMMs achieve double the data rate that the same hardware would offer in standard DDR5 mode by simultaneously accessing two memory ranks, whether on a single module or a pair of DIMMs. This is made possible by placing a mux between the memory and the CPU that combines the two 64-bit accesses into a single 128-bit data path for the CPU. Obviously, this buffering is going to add a bit of latency to the transfers, but JEDEC seems to believe that this will be offset by the higher transfer rate.









Image: Robert Hormuth on LinkedIn , click to enlarge