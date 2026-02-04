CATEGORIES
Apple's iPhone 18 Design Strategy Rumor Will Leave Some Fans Disappointed

by Alan Velasco
Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
Apple is putting significant effort into exploring new designs to spice up its long running iPhone lineup, with two foldable iPhones likely to debut sooner rather than later. Although, according to a well-known Apple leaker, future standard iPhone models will remain aesthetically similar to the most recent iterations of the devices.

A user by the name of Fixed Focus Digital, who often drops tidbits regarding the company’s future plans on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shared that the iPhone 18 lineup will remain mostly identical to the iPhone 17 models. Instead, Apple will focus on all the new features made possible by its A20 and A20 Pro chips to be the selling points for the upcoming phones.

According to the leaker, the reason Apple has decided to recycle the current design is the success it found with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Thanks to these models the company was able to achieve a blockbuster quarter, raking in a staggering $143.8 billion in revenue, making it the most successful quarter in Apple’s history.

iPhone owners who have been waiting for a big design refresh will undoubtedly be disappointed if Apple does keep the design mostly the same. Anyone looking for a big change will have to wait for the foldable models, which are likely to be a lot more expensive than the existing models.

If the iPhone 18 disappoints though, it might not be a long wait to see something more interesting, as the 20th anniversary of the iPhone is next year. Apple will likely have a design refresh to celebrate its most successful product.
Alan Velasco

