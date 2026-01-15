Liquid Metal Hinge Could Make Apple's iPhone Fold More Durable Than Rivals
A user on the Korean site Naver, who goes by the name of Yeux1122 and has spilled the beans on Apple’s products in the past, shared what the company is reportedly planning as it relates to the materials being used in the foldable iPhone's hinge. It will supposedly be utilizing liquid metal, which it has used in prior years for its sim ejection tool. However, this version should be more durable so that the hinge can stand up to the rigors of day-to-day use.
Additionally, it seems that Apple will be redeploying titanium for the body of the device to keep its weight down. This part of the leak should be taken with a larger grain of salt though, because the latest iPhone 17 Pro shifted away from titanium to more cost effective aluminum. Although there’s a possibility that it opts to use a combination of the two materials in the final design.
The reason Apple is putting so much into this new design is because the sales of its iPhones, which have long been the main driver of its revenue, have lagged in recent years. The iPhone Air, as excellent as the design may be, simply didn’t move the needle the way the company had hoped for, so it hopes the iPhone foldable will be a home run. We’ll see how it all plays out when the company unveils the device, likely later this year.