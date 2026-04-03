iPhone 18 Leak Suggests Apple's Next Upgrade Is A Total Snooze Fest





The rumor mill just churned out a couple of interesting details regarding Apple's future handsets: the iPhone Fold will have a 3D-printed hinge, while the next iPhone 18 lineup's biggest design change is said to be—bracde yourself—color options! Yay?





Even if no one’s really expecting a major iPhone redesign this upcoming product cycle, early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 will largely be a copy-paste exercise. According to reports from Fixed Focus Digital (via Weibo), the primary design change for the upcoming flagship series will be relegated to a refreshed palette of colors.





So far, various sources indicate that Apple has tested a range of experimental finishes, including a sophisticated coffee brown, a deep purple, and a dark red (perhaps a return of PRODUCT(RED) ?). Notably, the Space Black and Black Titanium options that have been staples of the Pro lineup may be nixed this time around, as Apple leans into more expressive, saturated tones ( a la MacBook Neo ) to differentiate the new models from their predecessors.





The decision to keep the iPhone 18 familiar, likely even retaining the same bezels and borders as the current generation (boo!), could be linked to resource-allocation to support the iPhone Fold launch. Expected to debut in late 2026, the Apple’s debut foldable is being positioned as the company’s main star









Speaking of the Fold, the device is reportedly going to have a hinge that utilizes “chip-level polymer 3D printing.”





Apple is no stranger to this technology, of course; the company already 3D prints titanium USB-C ports for the iPhone Air and select components for the Apple Watch. Moving to 3D-printed titanium for a foldable hinge could be Apple’s answer to weight reduction and durability. By using high-molecular polymer 3D printing, Apple can create intricate, interlocking parts that would be technically robust to traditional milling. Another side benefit of this bespoke hinge could result in little to no display crease.





Aside from the hinge, the iPhone 18’s lack of innovation has sparked some debate. Apple is reportedly bypassing popular trends such as under-display camera technology or ultra-curved glass, opting instead for a refined iteration of the current gen.



