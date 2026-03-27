CATEGORIES
home Videos

MacBook Neo With Liquid Cooling Mod Sees Massive Temp Drop And Huge FPS Boost

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 27, 2026, 02:36 PM EDT
macbook neo cooling mod hero
Apple’s A18 Pro powered MacBook Neo couples a budget price tag with relatively impressive performance. Benchmarks have shown it to offer better single-core performance than most x86 processors and it can even provide a decent gaming experience. Although a modder wanted to find out if Apple was leaving performance on the table due to the machine’s anemic cooling solution.

YouTuber ETA PRIME decided to find out just how much performance the A18 Pro had on tap, by modding the MacBook Neo's cooling. The machine is incredibly easy to get into, and teardowns have shown that Apple is only using a paltry sheet of graphene on the SoC that covers the mainboard, which explains why it thermally throttles during more challenging workloads.

ETA PRIME replaced the graphene pad with a piece of copper adhered to the chip with thermal paste, and a thermal pad on the backside ensured contact with the aluminum chassis. The best part is that after this upgrade, the computer closed right up with no sign of any modification having taken place and performance shot up by about 10% - 15%.


The he took things even further using a combination Peltier, liquid cooler that magnetically attaches to the bottom of the chassis. With this cooling solution fully in place there was a significant decrease in temperatures. At stock, the chip would hit over 100°C during a session of No Man’s Sky, but with the power of Peltier, max temperatures with the same workload came in at about 74°C.

So, what is the A18 Pro capable of when properly cooled? Framerates in No Man’s Sky jumped up from about 33 FPS at stock to about 59 FPS with the cooling mod. Other benchmarks give a more complete picture of the performance gains. Geekbench 6 shows an increase of 17.52% in single-core performance and an 18.6% boost to multi-core performance. Meanwhile, Cinebench shows a 23.5% bump to single-core performance and a 19.08% uplift in multi-core performance.

macbook neo cooling mod body
Image by ETA PRIME.

These are excellent results, but more intriguing is the increase in performance seen from simply switching out the graphene sheet with some copper. It’s a more modest gain than the full-blown active, liquid-cooled solution, but because it requires no changes to the chassis or extra equipment, it’s a more appealing option for those looking to squeeze extra performance out of the Neo.

It’s surprising to see just how much more can be squeezed out of the A18 Pro, and it’s awesome that with a simple mod users can get even more value from an already value-packed machine.
Tags:  Apple, modding, (NASDAQ:AAPL), macbook-neo
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use