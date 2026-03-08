iPhone 17e Geekbench Scores Reveal Apple A19 Performance





In just a few days, Apple's new iPhone 17e will release to retail, after which we can start to get a better idea of how it fares, both in the form of professional reviews and actual user impressions. In the meantime, benchmarks scores on Geekbench for the iPhone 17e powered by Apple's A19 silicon are starting to pile up, giving us a hint of what to expect.





To be clear, these are leaked scores and so the standard caveats apply. Beyond the nature of leaks, it's important to remember that Geekbench is just one part of a much broader story when analyzing a device's overall performance. Still, it's what we have to work with at the moment, so let's break it down.













At present, there are nearly two dozen benchmark entries for the iPhone 17e at Geekbench, and perhaps more by the time you read this. If we focus on the best scores of the bunch, the highest single-core score for the iPhone 17e and its A19 chip is 3,685 and the highest multi-core score is 9,241. Those were obtained during different runs.





If looking at the same run for both high scores, the 3,685 single-core score sits next to a 9,105 multi-core score. Meanwhile, in the benchmark run that achieved a high score of 9,241 for multi-core testing, it shows a single-core score of 3,607. So there is not a ton of variance between both benchmark runs that resulted in high scores in one category or the other.





How does those scores stack up? We can turn to our recent Samsung Galaxy S26 performance preview , which includes our freshest collection of Geekbench 6 scores. Have a look...

















That doesn't mean the iPhone 17e is a flagship-class smartphone. It's not, and for a number of reasons, including the overall feature-set. The leaked multi-core score also highlights this, with the iPhone 17e's high score of 9,209 positioning it below the OnePlus 13 (9,235) in our roundup of scores, and far below actual flagships like the Galaxy S26 Ultra (11,243) and iPhone 17 Pro Max (10,072).





Compared to what we recorded on the iPhone 16e, however, the iPhone 17e's best multi-core score (so far) is a little over 11% better. That's not too bad for a generational bump within the entry-level space.





In addition to early CPU benchmark entries appearing on Geekbench, there are over a dozen GPU benchmarks with Metal scores for the iPhone 17e so far. These range from 28,747 to 31,748. We don't have a collection of our own Metal scores, but according to Geekbench's ranking of average results, the 31,748 score puts it company with M1 (32.380) and ahead of the A18 Pro (30,727).



