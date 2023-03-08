iPhone 15 And iPhone 15 Plus Might Laughably Omit These Key Display Features
Talk about short-changing your customers, Apple could be omitting two should-be-common-place-by-now display features in the base and Plus iPhone 15 models: no AOD (always-on display) and no variable refresh rates (possibly even locked at 60Hz).
Apple appears to be recycling old parts, because—based on a report on Korean site Naver (citing a "domestic display industry source")—Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might be retaining the same display tech as the iPhone 14. While the 15 Pro series will get variable display refresh rates (or ProMotion in Apple-parlance), Cupertino might be holding buyers of its lesser models to a fixed 60Hz refresh rate and, more perplexing, no AOD. WTH. SMH.
Especially if this leak turns out to be true, sticking a 60Hz panel without AOD on a brand-new device in 2023 (from a premium respected brand, no less) is a peculiar cost-cutting measure. With competitors moving to 90Hz and beyond even on their low-end models, and not to mention always-on displays being de facto standards on Android devices, it seems laughable that Apple is pulling this stunt. While occupying lower rungs than the Pro models, these are still pricey devices.
Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer LTPO displays, which allows for variable refresh rates from 1Hz for static, non-motion situations like AOD, all the way to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming. Coincidentally, both models were the first Apple phones to introduce AOD.
On the plus side, there are plenty things to look forward to with the iPhone 15 base and Plus models. The display driver is said to be more power efficient, the Dynamic Island should be trickling down (gone is the Notch), and the display itself will have thinner bezels and a subtle curve to the edges for better handling. These models are also expected to bring USB-C charging in response to EU legislation.
We're curious to know what you think about these reported display omissions. If your budget is limited, would you actually buy a base or Plus iPhone 15, or would you opt for a discounted iPhone 14 Pro model? Is it strategic move to push consumers to buy the Pro models? Let us know in the comments below!