CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Exec Responds To EU Law Requiring iPhone Devices Adopt USB-C

by Lane BabuderWednesday, October 26, 2022, 02:50 PM EDT
type c cable
Not long ago, the European Union went all-in on requiring a universal USB Type-C charger for all mobile phones by the year 2024. This is generally great news for a lot of people considering the cost of USB-C cables are rapidly declining. Add in that this is an open and universal standard and it allows for a more interesting and competitive market. Apple has been resisting this compliance enforcement, but as of October 25th, its fight is over.

The original claim by Apple against the USB-C enforcement is that it would be unable to ensure the reliability of a standard not completely maintained by them. The Cupertino tech giant also claims that its customers would get a lesser experience because of it. That said, Apple Marketing Chief Greg Joswiak has released a statement indicating that Apple intends to comply with the law, as it does with others.

Admittedly, Apple's arguments were not entirely in the wrong here. Apple's proprietary systems have extremely stringent rules to adhere and be considered official. Any manufacturer who didn't adhere properly would not be considered a reliable source and so they would lose certifications, or endorsements.

iphone on charge
Photo of iPhone Plugged In

That said, USB has similar rules. Technically, any manufacturer not adhering to these specifications and standards is not allowed to utilize the USB logos on their packaging. That doesn't stop some manufacturers from cutting corners though—there have been bad USB-C cables in the market after all.

Ultimately, Apple's fight was relatively short lived, and it had to concede. An interesting thing to consider is that because of the capabilities of USB-C, it's still entirely possible for Apple to manufacture its own proprietary USB-C. In turn, you still might get that message saying you may experience problems by not using an official cable.

usb c plug
Photo of a USB Type-C Plug

This isn't actually that huge of a change for Apple, despite what it may want people to think. The company has been using USB-C in a number of products for a few years now. The latest versions of iPad, Mac computers, and MacBooks all have some form of USB-C implemented. The only significant hurdle for the manufacturer is modifying its tooling process specific to the iPhone. Apple still has about a year and a quarter to get that done though, we think it can do it.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), usb-c, usb type-c
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment