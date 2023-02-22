Apple's iPhone 15 Pro May Finally Catch Android Phones In This Key Spec





One of the biggest shortcomings of Apple's iPhone range is the amount of memory, and that's held true through the latest generation iPhone 14 series , which otherwise launched with some big upgrades. As a longtime iPhone owner, the RAM disparity between Apple's handsets and the best Android devices (like Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones) has been my only real gripe. Well, that might change with the iPhone 15 Pro—rumor has it Apple is going to tack on additional RAM to its next-gen Pro model.





This comes from a recent TrendForce report that states, "Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year."





Precisely how much additional memory is in store remains to be seen, though in a previous TrendForce report the market research firm said that "in addition to the comprehensive switch from lightning to [USB] Type-C connectors, which is already known, chances are high that the Pro series will feature a memory capacity upgrade to 8GB to match its new processor and continue camera specifications improvements including upgrading its main camera to 8P and the use of a periscope lens in the Pro Max model."





There are a few things to digest there. The European Union passed new legislation that requires portable devices to support USB Type-C charging. As such, Apple is being forced to adopt a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone models, though rumor has it the company will integrate its MFi technology in the iPhone 15. In theory, this could allow Apple to restrict features like fast charging and data transfers to its own (or licensed) certified cables. We'll have to see how that plays out.

















My biggest annoyance with the iPhone is having apps reload after being temporarily pushed into the background. For example, if I switch out of an app to check a message or look something up in the browser, the app I was using will often reload when I switch back.





To give a real-world example, I like to use FanDuel Sportsbook to bet on games. When building a parlay, I'll hop over to Statmuse's website to look up a player's stats, like how many rebounds or points a player scored in previous games. When switching back to the FanDuel app, it will sometimes reload, prompting another login and navigating back to the specific betting page I was on. When this happens, hopping back and forth becomes a navigational headache.







It's a first-world problem for sure, but it's just one example of a frustration that needn't exist. One possible solution is more RAM. Unfortunately, you can't crack up open a smartphone and add more memory like you can with most desktop PCs and many laptops. And buying more RAM at the outset isn't possible—you're limited to whatever Apple offers, which currently is 6GB.





I'll be ecstatic if TrendForce's prediction comes true, and even more stoked if 8GB is a conservative estimate. While jumping to 8GB would catch most base Android models, it won't bring parity to the beefiest configurations, with some Android devices offering 12GB and even 16GB memory options.





The saving grace for Apple is that it's been able to do more with less resources, at least in tasks where the amount of RAM is less important. That's to say, despite a traditional RAM disadvantage, its Bionic silicon is stout, both in compute and graphics chores. Given how much these devices cost, though, it's high time Apple becomes less stingy with RAM.

