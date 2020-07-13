CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, July 13, 2020, 09:52 AM EDT

iPhone 12 Battery Specs Leak Could Mean Disappointment For Apple's Big 5G Shift

iphone 12 pro max 7
We've been hearing quite a bit about Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 family of smartphones, included rumored features, hardware specifications and dimensions. What we haven't heard about, however, is what the battery capacities will be for the iPhone 12 devices.

Today, we're finally getting some clarification on what Apple has in store thanks to a leak from MySmartPrice, which claims to have obtained battery capacities from three separate iPhone 12 models. Model numbers A2471, A2431, and A2466 have appeared at various regulatory agencies around the globe, and reportedly align with the three distinct screen sizes that will be available this year.

iphone 12

Based on the battery capacities and what we know so far, this is the assumed breakdown of how they match with the upcoming iPhone 12 models:

  • A2471 (2,227 mAh): ‌iPhone 12‌ (5.4") 
  • A2431 (2,775 mAh): ‌iPhone 12‌ Max (6.1") 
  • A2466 (3,687 mAh): iPhone 12‌ Pro Max (6.7") 

We have to caution that we don't know whether the A2431 designation is for the iPhone 12 Max or the iPhone 12 Pro. However, both are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, so it's likely that both will share the same battery capacity as well.

What's interesting about these figures -- if they are accurate -- is that they are actually lower than what you find in the current-generation iPhone 11 lineup:

  • iPhone 11 (6.1"): 3,110 mAh
  • iPhone 11 Pro (5.8"): 3,046 mAh
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5"): 3,969 mAh 

It should be noted, however, that Apple is using a more power efficient 5nm process node for this year’s A14 Bionic SoC, so that could allow for some battery life gains over last year's 7mm+ A13 Bionic. This would likely negate at least part of the effects of the smaller battery. However, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro mark Apple's first foray into 5G territory with the inclusion of a [expected] Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem. There will no doubt be a power hit with this chip onboard, so it will be interesting to see how battery life holds up when customers are hitting 5G networks hard.

iphone 12 pro max 5

According to previous rumors, all iPhone 12 models will feature OLED display and enhanced Face ID technology. In addition, it's reported that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will come equipped with 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with 6GB installed. Base storage is expected to double to 64GB across the range (finally), while the Pro models may get 120Hz displays, along with triple cameras and a LiDAR sensor.


Tags:  Apple, Battery, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 pro
Via:  MySmartPrice
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms