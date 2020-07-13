iPhone 12 Battery Specs Leak Could Mean Disappointment For Apple's Big 5G Shift





We've been hearing quite a bit about Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 family of smartphones, included rumored features, hardware specifications and dimensions . What we haven't heard about, however, is what the battery capacities will be for the iPhone 12 devices.

Today, we're finally getting some clarification on what Apple has in store thanks to a leak from MySmartPrice, which claims to have obtained battery capacities from three separate iPhone 12 models. Model numbers A2471, A2431, and A2466 have appeared at various regulatory agencies around the globe, and reportedly align with the three distinct screen sizes that will be available this year.





Based on the battery capacities and what we know so far, this is the assumed breakdown of how they match with the upcoming iPhone 12 models:

A2471 (2,227 mAh): ‌iPhone 12‌ (5.4")

A2431 (2,775 mAh): ‌iPhone 12‌ Max (6.1")

A2466 (3,687 mAh): iPhone 12‌ Pro Max (6.7")

We have to caution that we don't know whether the A2431 designation is for the iPhone 12 Max or the iPhone 12 Pro. However, both are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, so it's likely that both will share the same battery capacity as well.

What's interesting about these figures -- if they are accurate -- is that they are actually lower than what you find in the current-generation iPhone 11 lineup:

iPhone 11 (6.1"): 3,110 mAh

iPhone 11 Pro (5.8"): 3,046 mAh

iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5"): 3,969 mAh

It should be noted, however, that Apple is using a more power efficient 5nm process node for this year’s A14 Bionic SoC, so that could allow for some battery life gains over last year's 7mm+ A13 Bionic. This would likely negate at least part of the effects of the smaller battery. However, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro mark Apple's first foray into 5G territory with the inclusion of a [expected] Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem. There will no doubt be a power hit with this chip onboard, so it will be interesting to see how battery life holds up when customers are hitting 5G networks hard.





According to previous rumors, all iPhone 12 models will feature OLED display and enhanced Face ID technology. In addition, it's reported that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will come equipped with 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with 6GB installed. Base storage is expected to double to 64GB across the range (finally), while the Pro models may get 120Hz displays, along with triple cameras and a LiDAR sensor.