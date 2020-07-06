See Apple's All-New 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Chassis Compared To iPhone SE And iPhone 7





We're likely a little over two months away from Apple's big reveal of the iPhone 12 family of products, and luckily for us, many details concerning the smartphones have already leaked out. For instance, we know that there will reportedly be four models release, with displays ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches in size.

However, what has been hard to decipher is how these models will look in-hand, in real life, compared to their predecessors. This is especially the case with the iPhone 12, which for the first time brings a 5.4-inch display panel to the iPhone family.

iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 7 (From top to bottom)

MacRumors forum member iZac took it upon himself to obtain a dummy model of the iPhone 12 and compared it to a number of previous iPhones that he had on hand. As expected, the iPhone 12 is a bit bigger than original 4-inch iPhone SE, but is still quite pocketable. What's even more intriguing is that the iPhone 12 is bit shorter and narrower than the iPhone 7 with its smaller 4.7-inch display. We'd assume that this comparison will be similar with the new, second-generation iPhone SE.

Interestingly, iZac commented that the proportions of the iPhone 12 are good enough that he's finally ready to “retire” his first-generation iPhone SE. "From handling it I can say it does feel like a bit more of a stretch than the SE, which just nestles very comfortably in my hand," said iZac. "BUT, although it’s nearer to the 7, I will note that it feels a lot more manageable because the square profile and flat side lets you actually grip the device."





The new 2020 lineup will consist of a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 along with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. All of the smartphones are powered by Apple's new 5nm A14 Bionic SoC, will include OLED display panels and 5G connectivity (likely provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem). The iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to pile on additional features like a 120Hz refresh rate and LiDAR.

If previous rumors are accurate, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be the cheapest entry with a starting price of $649. Given its flagship specs and small size, it could be a big seller for Apple.