iPads Are Being Blown Out On Great Deals Ahead Of Apple’s Event
Apple iPad (10th Generation)The Apple iPad (10th Generation) with an A14 Bionic chip, is a fast and powerful tablet for anyone immersed in the Apple ecosystem that woudl like to get some work done on the go. The A14 Bionic offers plenty of performance and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display will also provide ample screen real estate to get the job done.
The iPad 10th Gen comes with WiFi 6, for fast network acess, and users will also be able to take advantage of plenty of iPadOS apps, such as Scribble, Messages, Keynote, and many others. The 10th Generation iPad is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, allowing users to easily mark up documents, sketch out a quick idea, or just doodle while on the train.
The Apple iPad (10th Generation) with A14 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage is on sale for 14% off for a low price of $299.
And if you don't need once of the latest devices, be sure to check out the Apple iPad (9th Generation) with its A13 Bionic chip and 64GB as well. The previous-gen model is on sale for 32% off at $224.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)Some folks prefer a smaller device when mobile. For those people, the Apple iPad Mini may be the way to go. The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) comes packed with an A15 Bionic chip, ofering the same processing power as the bigger 10.9-inch sibling, just in an 8.3-inch body. The 8.3-inch display foffers features like True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity.
The iPad Mini also has a Liquid Retina display, WiFi 6, and 64GB of storage. It sprots a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, and is also compatible with the Apple Pencil. Touch ID is also built into the top button, so users can use their fingerprint to quickly unlock the iPad Mini, sign into apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay.
The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) with A15 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage is on sale for 24% off for just $379.99.
Apple iPad Pro M2At the top of the iPad pyramid is the iPad Pro. The premium device has been a favorite among content creators and business professionals for quite some time. Even though the latest iPad Pro M4 launched not too long ago, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) with the M2 processor is still powerful enough for most users.
The 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display on the iPad Pro is sharp and produces vibrant colors thanks to its True Tone technology and P3 wide color support.
Powering the iPad Pro is the Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Connectivity is made simple with the USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4, and the device is equipped with super-fast WiFi 6E, and 5G cellular.
The iPad Pro can easily turn into a laptop replacement with accessories such as the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. Users will also be able to take advantage of iPadOS 18, which is making its way to the iPad soon, along with Apple Intelligence.
The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 512GB of storage is on sale for $400 off for only $899.
If Android is your preferred OS, then check out these deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets as well:
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB, WiFi, discounted 27% and available for just $329.72.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB, WiFi, for 13% off for only $969.99.