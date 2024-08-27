Apple Sets Date For iPhone 16 Launch: What To Expect At The Glowtime Event





To quote a post on X/Twitter by Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of marketing, the Cupertino company is "glowing with excitement" over its next big event. Invitations have gone out for what is undoubtedly a launch event for Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 lineup , though there will likely be other product unveils and announcements, too.





The invitation is titled, "It's Glowtime" and it depicts an Apple logo that is glowing multiple colors, like a neon sign that's hopped up on Red Bull. It's devoid of any product details or teasers, but it does reveal the date for the event—September 9, 2024 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET).





"Please join us in person for a special Apple Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park," the invitation states.

How To Watch The Glowtime Event

Apple's also updated its various social media pages with the glowing logo in anticipation of the upcoming event. And as usual, you'll be able to catch the unveiling during a livestream on Apple's website, Apple TV app, and YouTube, the latter of which we've embedded below (so feel free to stay right here).









There will be a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook, and if past events are any indication, plenty of pre-filmed content for whatever Apple ends up announcing. Rumor has it that Apple's wrapped up filming for the event, so it's just a matter of polishing things up between now and September 9.

What To Expect At Apple's Glowtime Event

Obviously the big unveil at Glowtime will be the iPhone 16 series. Various leaks and rumors have suggested that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will feature a dedicated Action button, rather than limiting it to the Pro variants like Apple did with the iPhone 15.





Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) figures to play a prominent roll on Apple's next-gen hardware. This will be labeled "Apple Intelligence" and should get a boost from whatever upgraded silicon ends up powering the iPhone 16 series (like an A18 chip).







It's also rumored that the Pro variants will feature bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes. Other rumored features include a vertically aligned camera arrangement, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a bunch of color options.





Beyond the iPhone 16 reveal, it's very possible we'll see an Apple Watch Series 10 or X announcement, possibly with sleep apnea detection and other upgraded health features.





A new set of AirPods could be on the horizon as well. Rumor has it that the next-gen AirPods will sport a new look with shorter stems, along with active noise cancellation (ANC) being offered on the mid-range variant (meaning you won't have to spring for a pricier set of AirPods Pro to get ANC).





Finally, it's possible that Apple will share more information about iOS 18, which you can already play around with in preview/beta form.

