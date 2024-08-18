Apple Supply Chain Tips M4 MacBook Arriving Sooner Than Expected
According to founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, the new M4 MacBook Pro models are on schedule to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. With Ross’ track record noted to be rock solid on these matters, and separate reports pointing to the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chipsets being ready to ship later this year, it makes an October event likely for the M4 laptops debut.
All MacBook models are expected to receive the new M4 chip, with a more affordable 14-inch version expected like last year. Of course, the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch models will most likely garner the most attention with M4 Pro and M4 Max silicon offerings. Outside of the new M4 processor, little else is expected to change with Apple's popular flagship laptops.
Other Apple devices that may be upgrading to the M4 chip before the end of the year include the Mac mini, and iMac. While the M4 Mac mini will be taking advantage of added processing power, the overall size of the device is expected to shrink. Rumors are it will be similar in size to the current Apple TV 4K. As far as the iMac is concerned, little has been revealed at this point.
For those waiting on an updated M4 MacBook Air, the wait will most likely be a bit longer. Currently the more affordable version of the MacBook is expected for Spring 2025, with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models receiving the upgraded M4 chip at the same time. If anyone is holding out for an M4 Mac Studio, or new Mac Pro, the wait is expected to be even longer. The two desktop powerhouses are expected to launch with the new M4 chip sometime in the middle of 2025, with a debut at WWDC 2025 possible.
