Intel’s Budget Wildcat Lake CPU Trades Blows With MacBook Neo in Early Benchmarks





1st @PassMarkInc sample of Intel Core 5 320 Wildcat Lake!



Only 70mm2 approx 18A + IOD N6 (non monolithic)? without MoP? Right? 2+0+4, incredible perf.



& incredible perf. of (only) 2 Xe3 (1st 18A iGPU)



2746 vs 5133 140v (8Xe2).https://t.co/Uf8cCup6kb pic.twitter.com/0kTgXgn8v3 — X86 is dead&back (@x86deadandback) April 27, 2026

While the above benchmark comparisons feature the A19 Pro, which is expected in a MacBook Neo refresh, current-gen Neos use the A18 Pro.