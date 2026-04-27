Intel’s Budget Wildcat Lake CPU Trades Blows With MacBook Neo in Early Benchmarks
New Passmark benchmarks show the Intel Core 5 320 looking competitive with the more powerful Apple A19 Pro, which will reportedly be used in an upcoming refresh of the MacBook Neo. While the Intel chip's single-thread CPU benchmark result is only 4040 versus the A19 Pro's 5177, the multi-core score is higher for the Wildcat Lake-based Intel Core 5 at 15258 compared to the A19 Pro's 14837. Since current MacBook Neo models are powered by an A18 Pro that scores lower in both single and multi-core tests, at 3562 and 8945, respectively, Intel's Wildcat Lake may be well positioned moving forward.
1st @PassMarkInc sample of Intel Core 5 320 Wildcat Lake!— X86 is dead&back (@x86deadandback) April 27, 2026
Only 70mm2 approx 18A + IOD N6 (non monolithic)? without MoP? Right? 2+0+4, incredible perf.
& incredible perf. of (only) 2 Xe3 (1st 18A iGPU)
2746 vs 5133 140v (8Xe2).https://t.co/Uf8cCup6kb pic.twitter.com/0kTgXgn8v3
This early benchmark data bodes well for the Intel Core 5 320, especially if it makes its way into laptops more affordable than the $599 MacBook Neo or its refresh. We are also eager to see how the Intel Core 5 320's 2 Xe Arc graphics cores compete with the Apple A18 and A19 Pro's 5 GPU cores, however. Based on existing data regarding the A19 Pro's GPU performance, the upcoming Wildcat Lake laptops may be hard-pressed to compete with the MacBook Neo in many graphics workloads. Fortunately, Panther Lake is strong in that regard.
For the entry-level market targeted mostly at schools and basic computing, Wildcat Lake seems to be positioned well to combat the MacBook Neo.