Intel’s Sleek Wildcat Lake Reference Laptop Spotted Prowling For MacBook Neo





A user on X has posted several images of a reference Intel laptop equipped with a Wildcat Lake processor, and it looks ready to spar with Apple's MacBook Neo , at least from a design language standpoint. Like the MacBook Neo, Intel's reference design looks sleek with a thin and light construction and all-aluminum body that belies its budget internals.









There is no mention of the specific processor model that's inside the reference laptop, only that it features two Cougar Cove performance cores (P-cores) and four Darkmont efficient cores (E-cores), which describes the entire Wildcat Lake stack. However, there are other cluies.

First look at an Intel Wild Cat Lake laptop in the wild. 2 Cougar Cove P + 4 Darkmont E cores 17 W PL1 and 35 W PL2 / 22 W PL1 Max / 11 W fanless

17 TOPS NPU

2 Xe cores

Thin and light design

Looks like a perfect laptop for the beach, innit 🌊🏖️ pic.twitter.com/MCsCVbpM4A — Vaidyanathan S (@Geeky_Vaidy) April 23, 2026

User @Geeky_Vaidy also outlines a few other specs, including dual Xe graphics cores, which rules out the Core 3 304, the sole Wildcat Lake chip with a single Xe core. The user also mentions a dedicated NPU capable of up to 17 TOPS, and that spec narrows the field to the Core 7 360 and Core 7 350, ruling out the Core 5 330, 320, and 315.





Finally, the user outlines power limit ratings indicating a 17W PL1 mode, 35W PL2 mode, and 11W to 22W PL1 when in fanless mode.





We'll have to wait and see how Intel's hardware partners take advantage of the new chips, and whether they gravitate towards fanless designs like the MacBook Neo or opt for active cooling.





Either way, the expectation is that Wildcat Lake will pave the way for more affordable Windows laptops to compete with Apple's newest darling. And with Intel's reference model breaking cover, it also sets up an expectation for premium builds with a dash of color beyond the usual silver and black colorways.