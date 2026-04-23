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Intel’s Sleek Wildcat Lake Reference Laptop Spotted Prowling For MacBook Neo

by Paul LillyThursday, April 23, 2026, 09:21 AM EDT
Hand holding a green Intel Wildcat Lake reference laptop.
A user on X has posted several images of a reference Intel laptop equipped with a Wildcat Lake processor, and it looks ready to spar with Apple's MacBook Neo, at least from a design language standpoint. Like the MacBook Neo, Intel's reference design looks sleek with a thin and light construction and all-aluminum body that belies its budget internals.

That's really the entire point of Intel's recently launched Core Series 3 processors, otherwise known as Wildcat Lake. Based on the same Intel 18A process node as Panther Lake, the new Wildcat Lake chips give Windows-based laptop makers lower-cost artillery to return fire at the onslaught of MacBook Neo sales, especially once the back-to-school shopping season comes into view.

There is no mention of the specific processor model that's inside the reference laptop, only that it features two Cougar Cove performance cores (P-cores) and four Darkmont efficient cores (E-cores), which describes the entire Wildcat Lake stack. However, there are other cluies.
User @Geeky_Vaidy also outlines a few other specs, including dual Xe graphics cores, which rules out the Core 3 304, the sole Wildcat Lake chip with a single Xe core. The user also mentions a dedicated NPU capable of up to 17 TOPS, and that spec narrows the field to the Core 7 360 and Core 7 350, ruling out the Core 5 330, 320, and 315. 

Finally, the user outlines power limit ratings indicating a 17W PL1 mode, 35W PL2 mode, and 11W to 22W PL1 when in fanless mode.

We'll have to wait and see how Intel's hardware partners take advantage of the new chips, and whether they gravitate towards fanless designs like the MacBook Neo or opt for active cooling.

Either way, the expectation is that Wildcat Lake will pave the way for more affordable Windows laptops to compete with Apple's newest darling. And with Intel's reference model breaking cover, it also sets up an expectation for premium builds with a dash of color beyond the usual silver and black colorways.
Tags:  Intel, Laptops, (NASDAQ:INTC), wildcat lake
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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