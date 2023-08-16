Intel Releases XeSS 1.2 With Key Upgrades But What Happened To Going Open Source





Intel's just released the 1.2-th version of its XeSS SDK, and the big feature for this revision is support for dynamic resolution scaling. That means that, instead of simply setting a resolution preset and having XeSS upscale from that, games can dynamically scale the resolution based on load and XeSS will automatically upscale from whatever dynamic resolution the game chooses up to the final output resolution. DLSS and FSR already have this feature , but it's great for Intel to bring parity to its tech.





We used XeSS instead of FSR on the ASUS ROG Ally in Ghostwire Tokyo because it looked better.

One complaint about XeSS 1.2 is that, just like NVIDIA's DLSS, it is distributed as a Windows DLL binary. There's no source code available for the technique; it's a black box that no-one outside Intel has been able to peer into. Normally we wouldn't particularly care about this; most software developed by huge corporations is proprietary. However, Intel broadly proclaimed that XeSS would be "open-source and cross-platform" back in 2021.



