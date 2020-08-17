CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, August 17, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT

Intel Next-Gen Xe-HPG Discrete Gaming GPUs Tipped For TSMC 6nm Production Run

Intel GPU
In recent weeks, Intel has been sharing some additional details about its discrete GPU plans, especially during its Architecture Day 2020 event last week. From a consumer standpoint, one of the more interesting revelations is the slotting of a high-end Xe-HPG GPU optimized for gaming into the lineup, which is scheduled to arrive sometime next year. In addition to what Intel has shared publicly, there is a report that it will tap TSMC to build its Xe-HPG chips on a 6-nanometer manufacturing process.

The only part about about manufacturing that is officially confirmed right now is that Intel plans to source its Xe-HPG GPUs from an external source, rather than fab them itself. However, Intel has not stated which fab partner it intends to work with for its gaming GPUs. Even though TSMC seems like the most likely partner, it is not the only conceivable one.

Nevertheless, the folks at ITHome believe it is a foregone conclusion, citing "foreign media" reporting last month that TSMC had obtained 6nm foundry orders from Intel, in light of the delay Intel announced with regards to its own 7nm manufacturing. According to the site, TSMC intends to win Intel's GPU foundry orders next year with 6nm, if it has not already done so.

This is certainly plausible, as far as leaks and rumors go. During a recent earnings call, Intel CEO Bob Swan said Intel discovered a "defect mode in our 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation," prompting another six-month delay.

"We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7-nanometer based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of our 7-nanometer process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately 12 months behind our internal target," Swan said.

Swan also mentioned having "contingency plans" in place to "hedge against further schedule uncertainty," adding that Intel is prepared to "use somebody else's process technology." The only thing he did not definitely state is what fab Intel will work with, though in a previously leaked memo, Intel did allude to TSMC's 7nm manufacturing having helped AMD be competitive.

All that said, Intel will be launching its Xe graphics architecture with Tiger Lake in low power form. The version that is optimized for mid-range and high performance gaming (Xe-HPG) will be a burlier version in discrete form, with support for real-time ray tracing, variable rate shading, and image sharpening.

Tags:  Intel, TSMC, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nyse:tsm), xe-hpg
Via:  ITHome

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms