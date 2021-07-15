Intel Hops On Windows 11 Train With First WDDM 3.0 Graphics Driver, A Hat Tip To DG2?

The driver version Intel has released is 30.0.100.9684. Here are the developer highlights...

WDDM 3.0 compliant

DirectX Shader Model 6.6 compiler support

Support for DirectML enhancements and optimizations

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) driver update

There are some goodies for gamers as well, just as one would hope with a driver update. Specifically, it brings with it optimizations for F1 2021. Intel also said the driver is tuned to reduce load times and stuttering in Moonlight Blade (DX12) and Call of Duty: Warzone (DX12).





In addition, the 30.0.100.9684 graphics driver adds support for Windows 11's Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics or higher. Auto HDR is one of the keys to Microsoft's claim that Windows 100 will deliver "the best PC gaming experiences yet."





Auto HDR itself is not new—it was formerly an Xbox exclusive feature—just new to Windows 11. The feature "automatically updates your game's lighting and color to high dynamic range," and according to Microsoft, the response from creators and players so far has been "incredible."





There are several bug fixes in this driver release too. They include...