CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, August 04, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT

Intel Tiger Lake Mauls AMD Ryzen 4000 In Leaked Single-Threaded CPU Benchmark

Tiger
We are always up for a good old fashioned showdown between AMD and Intel, two tech heavyweights vying for dominance in the CPU space (and beyond). And we sort of get one, courtesy of a benchmark leak highlighting Intel's upcoming Core i7-1165G7 processor, which is part of the chipmaker's unreleased Tiger Lake family.

Over at PassMark (via APISAK), the Core i7-1165G7 made a benchmark appearance, posting scores of 13,372 (Average CPU Mark), 3,273 (Single-Thread Rating), and 25,604 (Cross-Platform Rating). Out of those scores, the single-thread score is interesting, because it compares favorably to AMD's Ryzen 7 4800U.

Have a look at the comparison...

Intel Tiger Lake PassMark Comparison
Source: PassMark via APISAK

To put these score comparisons into context, let's talk specs. The Core i7-1165G7 is a 4-core/8-thread processor based on Intel's 10nm+ node. It has a 2.8GHz base clock and a 4.7GHz boost clock, and according to past leaks, it also wields 12MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache. Intel's Xe graphics come along for the ride as well.

AMD's Ryzen 7 4800U, on the other hand, is a burlier 8-core/16-thread processor based on the company's 7nm Zen 2 architecture. It has a 1.8GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock, along with 8MB of L3 cache and 4MB of L2 cache, and onboard Radeon graphics (8 compute units based on Vega).

Naturally, a modern 8-core/16-thread processor should outpace a modern 4-core/8-thread CPU in multi-threaded workloads, and that is reflected in the overall CPU PassMark rating. Simply put, AMD has the upper hand in multi-threaded workloads.

But in the single-threaded workloads, Tiger Lake looks ready to roar. The Core i7-1165G7 posted a 24.4 percent higher single-thread performance score versus the Ryzen 7 4800U, with only an 11.2 percent faster max boost clock.

That's impressive, and it suggests two things—clockspeed matters (duh), at least in this test, and Intel seems to have the IPC advantage with Tiger Lake. Of course, this is just a single benchmark, and who knows how much of a role the base clocks played in these results, where the Core i7-1165G7 is clocked 35.7 percent faster than the Ryzen 7 4800U. So there are your disclaimers.

Still, this seemingly bodes well for Tiger Lake, though obviously we will reserve judgement until Intel's next-gen silicon ships and finds its way to our lab.

Tags:  AMD, Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:amd), tiger lake, ryzen 4000
Via:  PassMark Software via APISAK

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms