CATEGORIES
home News
by Marco ChiappettaSunday, July 26, 2020, 07:59 PM EDT

Intel Tiger Lake Benchmark Leak Shows Massive Performance Gains

Intel Tiger Lake
Intel’s 11th Generation Core processors for upcoming notebooks and ultrabooks, codenamed Tiger Lake, are due to arrive sometime in the next few months. Intel has an event planned for early September, at which it’s expected that all of Tiger Lake’s secrets will be revealed. For now, however, much of what has been discussed are preliminary specifications Intel has disclosed or simply rumor and speculation. Among those rumors though, it has been suggested that Tiger Lake will offer some serious performance gains over its predecessors, and if a leak that just hit the web is true, that certainly appears to be the case.

The SiSoft SANDRA results database was updated earlier today with an array of 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 (4C / 8T) benchmark results. You can see all of the results on this page, though we’ve captured them all here in the event they get pulled from the database.
intel tiger lake benchmark leaks
11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 Benchmarks

There are results present for a number of SANDRA’s benchmarks, including a few cryptography, image processing, and financial and scientific analysis tests. For most of those, we unfortunately don’t have relevant, in-house numbers on hand for comparison. For the processor Multi-Media result, however, we have comparable data available for an Ice Lake-based Core i7-1065G7, running both 15W and 25W TDP configurations.

tiger lake benchmark comparison

As you can see, the leaked 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 results blow the 10th Gen Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 out of the water. The results show a minimum advantage of 42% and maximum of 82% for Tiger Lake, versus the 25W Ice Lake configuration.

The Core i7-1164G7 vs. Core i7-1065G7 is the most direct comparison in terms of currently available products in Intel’s line-up. Both are quad-core / eight-thread (4C / 8T) processors, targeting the same class of notebook / mobile device. We did, however, snag a few of the most recent entries in SANDRA’s database for a few mother mobile processors.
sandra mm results
High res available
Interestingly, the quad-core 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7’s aggregate score is right in-line with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (564.87 vs. 562.24), at least as its configured in the particular MSI notebook listed in SANDRA’s database. Versus the higher-powered (35W-45W) Ryzen 7 4800H though, the AMD processor has a huge advantage (856.67 vs 564.87), and the Ryzen 9 4900H is a notch above that. Those processors aren’t destined for the same type of thin-and-light notebooks, though.

As with any benchmark leak, these Tiger Lake results must be taken with a grain of salt. We don’t now the state of the system it was tested in and whether or not is has been fully optimized or altered in any way. Still, it’s fun to speculate, and if the results are on-par with what retail-ready products will deliver, and battery life look good, it seems like Intel’s got a big upgrade in-store for ultrabook-toting road warriors later this year.

Tags:  Intel, Mobile, CPU, processor, (NASDAQ:INTC), tiger lake, 11th gen core
Via:  SiSoft SANDRA
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms