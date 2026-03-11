CATEGORIES
home PC Components Processors

Intel Core Ultra 200 Plus CPUs Debut: More Cores, Faster Clocks, Better Gaming

by Zak KillianWednesday, March 11, 2026, 09:15 AM EDT
If you don't have an Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra desktop system, it may be because you opted to skip that generation due to Arrow Lake not showing a big enough gaming performance lift compared to Intel's previous generation chips. Well, fair enough, but Intel's new Core Ultra 200S Plus series processors have just arrived, and they may indeed address those concerns.

slide2 intel core 200s plus processors

Yes, today is the day for the long-rumored Arrow Lake Refresh, although it's not quite a full series refresh like AMD's recently-launched Gorgon Point processors or the 14th-generation Core CPUs. In fact, there are just four new chips available today: the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus, as well as KF variants without integrated graphics.

These two parts will slot into existing 800-series motherboards; there aren't any new chipsets on the way, although there are some new motherboards. Intel says these chips are "the fastest gaming processors Intel has ever built," but they also serve another important purpose, which is to introduce the "Plus" branding.

slide3 plus meaning

So what does Plus mean? Well, according to Intel, it means a processor that has been "pushed further for enthusiasts." It reflects the "ultimate expression of a new architectural generation," and takes advantage of process refinements to deliver the best version of an extant design. Or as Intel puts it, "more performance for an existing platform." What Intel doesn't say is that the Plus indicator may be showing up again later this year with some of the Nova Lake processors. That's pure speculation on my part, though.

slide4 core ultra 200 plus two processors

Here are the chips with their speeds and feeds. Compared to the extant Core Ultra 7 265K, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus gains an extra E-core cluster (four cores) and a massive, 900MHz bump to its Die-to-Die (D2D) interconnect frequency. Compared to the Core Ultra 5 245K, the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus also gets another E-core cluster and the same 900MHz D2D bump, but it also gains 100MHz of max P-core boost.

So what's all this D2D stuff? Well, one of the weaknesses of Core Ultra 200S performance has to do with its relatively modestly-clocked interconnect and uncore. The D2D and NGU clocks of the Core Ultra 200S processors can be overclocked massively without hitting stability, and doing so does help some games quite a lot. Intel realized this, and released its own Core Ultra 200S Boost Mode that does exactly that, cranking interconnect clocks by over 1GHz; these processors are essentially a formalized, "out of the box" version of that mod, exactly as I predicted.

slide10 launching march 26th

Arguably, this slide is the most interesting one, though. One of the problems with Arrow Lake is that it was costly for Intel to manufacture due to its disaggregated architecture. The Core Ultra 200S launched with relatively high prices that didn't always feel justified by the performance. As a contrast, we now have the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus launching at just $299 USD, while the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus will apparently list for only $199. Those are ridiculously good prices for these CPUs, given the performance and capabilities Intel has on offer here.

What Are Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus Performance Claims? In A Word, Bold

Intel claims up to 2x multithread performance lift
Intel Claims Up To A 2X Multithread Performance Lift For Core Ultra 200S Plus

Intel makes some pretty bold claims about performance compared to AMD's chips; the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is actually a bit cheaper than the Ryzen 7 9700X right now, yet it apparently destroys AMD's CPU in multi-core workloads. Well, it's to be expected; all those E-cores aren't just for show. The Core Ultra 250K Plus dusts the Ryzen 5 9600X even harder, which is actually a little surprising, given that the difference in core counts is smaller (8 vs. 24 compared to 6 vs. 18).

How Will Core Ultra 200S Plus Game?

The faster memory is helping here too. Intel's new platform supports DDR5 up to 7200MT/s officially, with faster speeds supported through overclocking as usual. AMD's chips were tested with DDR5 at 5600 MT/s, which is fair enough. That's the fastest speed supported without overclocking on those CPUs.

slide6 gaming performance

When it comes to gaming, Intel doesn't compare its own new parts against AMD, but rather against the extant Arrow Lake parts. It's a bit of a shame, as while we aren't expecting the Core Ultra Plus CPUs to beat AMD's X3D processors, it would be interesting to see how they compare against the standard Ryzen 9000 parts. You'll have to stay tuned for our full review, for that comparison, once we have the chips in hand. In any case, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus reportedly offers between 4% and 39% higher FPS over the Core Ultra 7 265K with a geomean of around 15%. There's a trick in play here that Intel only explains in a footnote, though.

Intel Software Optimizations To Desktops And What To Expect In The Weeks Ahead

slide8 binary optimization tool

There are software optimizations at play as well. What kind of software optimizations? A very unusual and novel kind of software optimization, actually. Intel's new Binary Optimization Tool is a fascinating piece of software that detects slow code in running applications and literally replaces the functions in memory with ones that are more tightly optimized for the Intel architecture, making use of advanced SIMD instructions that the app wasn't compiled for.

Intel specifically phrases it as detecting games and applications that are "optimized for competitor or console CPUs," which basically means the same thing as Intel isn't in consoles. In other words, developers are optimizing for AMD and Arm, so let's hack their apps in memory and rewrite them for our architecture. This information was actually leaked back in August 2025, for those who missed it.

Intel notes that there's no skipped work here; the results are the same. Similarly, there are zero changes to binary files on disk. Instead, all of the modifications are done hot, in memory, with code replacements created by Intel engineers running advanced profiling on problematic applications. Only certain games and applications are supported for now, but Intel says it plans to expand the program.

Intel shared more details about this very interesting tech, but we'll have to wait for the actual launch of the Core Ultra 200S Plus CPUs to detail it firsthand. Expect a full review when the new chips hit on March 26th, about two weeks from today.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), CPUs, core ultra 7 270k plus, core ultra 5 250k plus, core ultra 200s plus
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use