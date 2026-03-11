Intel Core Ultra 200 Plus CPUs Debut: More Cores, Faster Clocks, Better Gaming

Yes, today is the day for the long-rumored Arrow Lake Refresh , although it's not quite a full series refresh like AMD's recently-launched Gorgon Point processors or the 14th-generation Core CPUs. In fact, there are just four new chips available today: the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus, as well as KF variants without integrated graphics.





These two parts will slot into existing 800-series motherboards; there aren't any new chipsets on the way, although there are some new motherboards. Intel says these chips are "the fastest gaming processors Intel has ever built," but they also serve another important purpose, which is to introduce the "Plus" branding.

What Are Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus Performance Claims? In A Word, Bold

Intel Claims Up To A 2X Multithread Performance Lift For Core Ultra 200S Plus

How Will Core Ultra 200S Plus Game?

Intel Software Optimizations To Desktops And What To Expect In The Weeks Ahead