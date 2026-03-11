Intel Core Ultra 200 Plus CPUs Debut: More Cores, Faster Clocks, Better Gaming
So what does Plus mean? Well, according to Intel, it means a processor that has been "pushed further for enthusiasts." It reflects the "ultimate expression of a new architectural generation," and takes advantage of process refinements to deliver the best version of an extant design. Or as Intel puts it, "more performance for an existing platform." What Intel doesn't say is that the Plus indicator may be showing up again later this year with some of the Nova Lake processors. That's pure speculation on my part, though.
Here are the chips with their speeds and feeds. Compared to the extant Core Ultra 7 265K, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus gains an extra E-core cluster (four cores) and a massive, 900MHz bump to its Die-to-Die (D2D) interconnect frequency. Compared to the Core Ultra 5 245K, the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus also gets another E-core cluster and the same 900MHz D2D bump, but it also gains 100MHz of max P-core boost.
So what's all this D2D stuff? Well, one of the weaknesses of Core Ultra 200S performance has to do with its relatively modestly-clocked interconnect and uncore. The D2D and NGU clocks of the Core Ultra 200S processors can be overclocked massively without hitting stability, and doing so does help some games quite a lot. Intel realized this, and released its own Core Ultra 200S Boost Mode that does exactly that, cranking interconnect clocks by over 1GHz; these processors are essentially a formalized, "out of the box" version of that mod, exactly as I predicted.
Arguably, this slide is the most interesting one, though. One of the problems with Arrow Lake is that it was costly for Intel to manufacture due to its disaggregated architecture. The Core Ultra 200S launched with relatively high prices that didn't always feel justified by the performance. As a contrast, we now have the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus launching at just $299 USD, while the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus will apparently list for only $199. Those are ridiculously good prices for these CPUs, given the performance and capabilities Intel has on offer here.
What Are Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus Performance Claims? In A Word, Bold
Intel makes some pretty bold claims about performance compared to AMD's chips; the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is actually a bit cheaper than the Ryzen 7 9700X right now, yet it apparently destroys AMD's CPU in multi-core workloads. Well, it's to be expected; all those E-cores aren't just for show. The Core Ultra 250K Plus dusts the Ryzen 5 9600X even harder, which is actually a little surprising, given that the difference in core counts is smaller (8 vs. 24 compared to 6 vs. 18).
How Will Core Ultra 200S Plus Game?The faster memory is helping here too. Intel's new platform supports DDR5 up to 7200MT/s officially, with faster speeds supported through overclocking as usual. AMD's chips were tested with DDR5 at 5600 MT/s, which is fair enough. That's the fastest speed supported without overclocking on those CPUs.
When it comes to gaming, Intel doesn't compare its own new parts against AMD, but rather against the extant Arrow Lake parts. It's a bit of a shame, as while we aren't expecting the Core Ultra Plus CPUs to beat AMD's X3D processors, it would be interesting to see how they compare against the standard Ryzen 9000 parts. You'll have to stay tuned for our full review, for that comparison, once we have the chips in hand. In any case, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus reportedly offers between 4% and 39% higher FPS over the Core Ultra 7 265K with a geomean of around 15%. There's a trick in play here that Intel only explains in a footnote, though.
Intel Software Optimizations To Desktops And What To Expect In The Weeks Ahead
There are software optimizations at play as well. What kind of software optimizations? A very unusual and novel kind of software optimization, actually. Intel's new Binary Optimization Tool is a fascinating piece of software that detects slow code in running applications and literally replaces the functions in memory with ones that are more tightly optimized for the Intel architecture, making use of advanced SIMD instructions that the app wasn't compiled for.
Intel specifically phrases it as detecting games and applications that are "optimized for competitor or console CPUs," which basically means the same thing as Intel isn't in consoles. In other words, developers are optimizing for AMD and Arm, so let's hack their apps in memory and rewrite them for our architecture. This information was actually leaked back in August 2025, for those who missed it.
Intel notes that there's no skipped work here; the results are the same. Similarly, there are zero changes to binary files on disk. Instead, all of the modifications are done hot, in memory, with code replacements created by Intel engineers running advanced profiling on problematic applications. Only certain games and applications are supported for now, but Intel says it plans to expand the program.
Intel shared more details about this very interesting tech, but we'll have to wait for the actual launch of the Core Ultra 200S Plus CPUs to detail it firsthand. Expect a full review when the new chips hit on March 26th, about two weeks from today.