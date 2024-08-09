Intel Strives To Slam A Lid On Raptor Lake Stability Issues, Vows Ongoing Support
In a post to the Intel Community Forums, the chipmaker says that it is currently distributing microcode patch 0x129 for Core 13th/14th Gen desktop CPUs "which will address incorrect voltage requests to the processor that are causing elevated operating voltage." In short, the stability problems were largely the result of Intel's CPUs requesting excessive voltage from the VRM. That was causing them to run hot, and the combination of high localized temperatures, high clocks, and too much voltage was quickly causing physical damage to the CPUs.
After more research, Intel located a bug in the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost (or "eTVB") feature on its Core i9 processors that was causing the CPU to—you guessed it—request too much voltage. This bug only affected Core i9 CPUs, but it could be the reason that those chips made up the bulk of the failures. A previous microcode release was issued to resolve this bug in June.
Notably, Intel says that it isn't done checking up on this issue. The company remarks that it will continue to investigate additional mitigations for this problem and that it will deliver additional information by the end of August, possibly including another microcode update. However, don't hold off on updating, as irritating as it is—this BIOS update could save your CPU's life, so to speak.
The thing is, Intel's testing was done with the CPU configured for the company's default settings. If you're running a Raptor Lake chip in an enthusiast mainboard, there's a very solid chance that you are getting better-than-expected performance thanks to tweaks like an unlocked power limit or unsafe voltage limits. The new microcode may or may not have much performance impact, but capping your power consumption to Intel's recommended value certainly could.
Overall, we're of the opinion that a functional CPU with 97% (or even 90%) performance is much preferable to a flaky CPU with 100% performance, but some people feel very strongly on the topic. There's a class-action lawsuit brewing over this issue, and we understand why—if you paid for a certain performance level, or purchased a CPU based on early reviews, you could feel pretty cheated. We're looking into the potential performance impact from these patches and may have some fresh numbers for you before long.