Intel Strives To Slam A Lid On Raptor Lake Stability Issues, Vows Ongoing Support





This is the third such update to address the issue, and hopefully the final one Intel has to release. Initially, Intel threw shade at its motherboard partners , claiming that board partners had selected improper settings for the CPUs and recommending that everyone manually set their chips to its recommended power settings. That definitely helps, but it was clear that there was more going on.









Now, the latest update addresses a bug where affected processors (that's anything using the Raptor Lake-S die) apparently accumulate "elevated voltage events" over time, and that causes the CPU's Vmin value, or minimum voltage, to be too high. Intel is vague about the effects this has on the processor or the specific mechanism of action, but we all know the end result: lots of application and system crashes.





An excerpt from Intel's forum post in its Community boards.

If you're concerned about performance, well, you may have nothing to worry about—or quite a lot to be concerned about, depending. Intel says that its internal testing shows that performance impact overall in tests like 3DMark, WebXPRT 4, Cinebench, and Blender is "within run-to-run variation", which means you probably won't notice. It says the same thing for gaming, citing tests in Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Total War Warhammer III, although the highly-multithreaded Hitman 3 apparently runs significantly worse.





Intel's power limit guidance for affected CPUs. Click for a legible version.