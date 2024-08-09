CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Strives To Slam A Lid On Raptor Lake Stability Issues, Vows Ongoing Support

by Zak KillianFriday, August 09, 2024, 03:45 PM EDT
hero intel ceo confirms 6ghz stock raptor lake news
As we noted yesterday, Intel's partners are starting to roll out motherboard BIOS updates that include the promised microcode fixes for its Raptor Lake processors. These patches should hopefully keep intact CPUs from degrading any further, although processors that are already damaged will have to be replaced. We were surprised to find out about this, though, as we hadn't heard anything about it from Intel itself. Well, now we have.

In a post to the Intel Community Forums, the chipmaker says that it is currently distributing microcode patch 0x129 for Core 13th/14th Gen desktop CPUs "which will address incorrect voltage requests to the processor that are causing elevated operating voltage." In short, the stability problems were largely the result of Intel's CPUs requesting excessive voltage from the VRM. That was causing them to run hot, and the combination of high localized temperatures, high clocks, and too much voltage was quickly causing physical damage to the CPUs.

This is the third such update to address the issue, and hopefully the final one Intel has to release. Initially, Intel threw shade at its motherboard partners, claiming that board partners had selected improper settings for the CPUs and recommending that everyone manually set their chips to its recommended power settings. That definitely helps, but it was clear that there was more going on.

intel highest overclocked frequencies

After more research, Intel located a bug in the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost (or "eTVB") feature on its Core i9 processors that was causing the CPU to—you guessed it—request too much voltage. This bug only affected Core i9 CPUs, but it could be the reason that those chips made up the bulk of the failures. A previous microcode release was issued to resolve this bug in June.

Now, the latest update addresses a bug where affected processors (that's anything using the Raptor Lake-S die) apparently accumulate "elevated voltage events" over time, and that causes the CPU's Vmin value, or minimum voltage, to be too high. Intel is vague about the effects this has on the processor or the specific mechanism of action, but we all know the end result: lots of application and system crashes.

intel remarks raptor lake microcode
An excerpt from Intel's forum post in its Community boards.

Notably, Intel says that it isn't done checking up on this issue. The company remarks that it will continue to investigate additional mitigations for this problem and that it will deliver additional information by the end of August, possibly including another microcode update. However, don't hold off on updating, as irritating as it is—this BIOS update could save your CPU's life, so to speak.

If you're concerned about performance, well, you may have nothing to worry about—or quite a lot to be concerned about, depending. Intel says that its internal testing shows that performance impact overall in tests like 3DMark, WebXPRT 4, Cinebench, and Blender is "within run-to-run variation", which means you probably won't notice. It says the same thing for gaming, citing tests in Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Total War Warhammer III, although the highly-multithreaded Hitman 3 apparently runs significantly worse.

intel power limit guidance
Intel's power limit guidance for affected CPUs. Click for a legible version.

The thing is, Intel's testing was done with the CPU configured for the company's default settings. If you're running a Raptor Lake chip in an enthusiast mainboard, there's a very solid chance that you are getting better-than-expected performance thanks to tweaks like an unlocked power limit or unsafe voltage limits. The new microcode may or may not have much performance impact, but capping your power consumption to Intel's recommended value certainly could.

Overall, we're of the opinion that a functional CPU with 97% (or even 90%) performance is much preferable to a flaky CPU with 100% performance, but some people feel very strongly on the topic. There's a class-action lawsuit brewing over this issue, and we understand why—if you paid for a certain performance level, or purchased a CPU based on early reviews, you could feel pretty cheated. We're looking into the potential performance impact from these patches and may have some fresh numbers for you before long.
Tags:  Intel, updates, (NASDAQ:INTC), raptor lake
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment