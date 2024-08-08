ASUS, MSI Roll Out Microcode Updates To Fix Intel 14th/13th Gen CPU Stability Issues





Motherboard makers are starting to dish out BIOS updates based on new microcode from Intel to address stability issues affecting a wide range of 14th Gen and 13th Gen Core processor models. ASUS and MSI are the first to start rolling out fixes at the firmware level, and we imagine that Gigabyte and others will not be too far behind.





Starting with ASUS, the motherboard maker has made available BIOS updates in beta form for at least 20 motherboard models based on Intel's Z790 chipset. These comprise the company's ROG Maximus, Strix, ProArt, and AWY boards.







The BIOS updates are based on Intel's new 0x129 microcode to address elevated voltages stemming from a faulty microcode algorithm. As Intel previously disclosed , the issue affects not just its high-end processors with its 14th and 13th Gen families, but also several non-K mainstream CPUs (65W and higher).





ASUS Z790 motherboard owners can head to a community forum post that links to Google Drive folders containing the beta firmware. Users should also keep checking the support section of their motherboard model, as it shouldn't be long before updated firmware rolls out for SKUs not on the list, including TUF Gaming variants.













Meanwhile, MSI issued a press release stating that the first batch of BIOS releases based on Intel's 0x129 microdode. They apply to the following motherboard models...

MEG Z790 Godlike Max

MEG Z790 Ace Max

MPG Z790 Carbon Max WiFi II

MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi

MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi

Z790 MPower

"All BIOS of Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards and 14th /13th Generation Desktop PC will be released soon in coming weeks by the end of August. MSI will continue to update our users on the latest news. Please follow MSI’s official channels and check the product pages for the latest BIOS updates," MSI states.





Likewise, affected owners should refer to their motherboard model's support page to look for and nap the latest BIOS release. As always, it's a good idea to back up any important documents first, and to make note of any custom settings.





These are also beta BIOS releases, but bear in mind that once stability symptoms show up, it's a potential sign that your processor has been permanently damaged. Bearing that in mind, it's worth applying a beta BIOS based on the latest microcode, even if you normally don't mess with beta releases.



