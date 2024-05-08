Here Is Intel's Official Statement On 14th And 13th Gen CPU Stability Issues









Intel has finally released an official statement about the ongoing stability issues affecting its Raptor Lake processors. In sort of a fascinating development, Intel's statement doesn't really address the cause of the issue, and unlike the private memo leaked before by Igor's Lab , it doesn't attempt to cast blame, either.

Instead, the new Intel statement on this issue is primarily an explanation of how to avoid it. This includes advising users NOT to use the new "Intel Baseline Profile" settings added with recent BIOS updates to many Z790 motherboards. Intel says that these settings "appear to be based on power delivery guidance previously provided by Intel to manufacturers," but doesn't actually explain why it recommends against them.





Cyberpunk 2077 benchmarks by Uniko's Hardware show significant performance drops.

We can infer why, though: it's because these settings can tank performance in both multi-core workloads and games, with performance drops of over 10% very possible. Worse, some of these profiles seem to set extremely high core voltages, which is certainly one way to make sure the chip doesn't crash. However, it will also reduce the lifespan of your processor, guaranteed.





This is hard to read, so click it.

This is, obviously, so that users will get something akin to the performance that they expected from their CPU, but the end result still may not match up with what users see in reviews. That's because, as we've reported a couple of times before, most Z790 motherboards automatically flip that "ICCMAX Unlimited" bit when a K- or KS-series processor is installed. This is ultimately the problem behind the crashes: CPU voltage isn't scaling with power draw in a way that accounts for the thermal load, causing insufficient voltage and thus crashes.





Intel's full statement, provided to HardwareLUXX.