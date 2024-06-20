Intel Found A Velocity Boost Bug While Investigating CPU Instability, BIOS Fix Coming





Igor's Lab reported, based on what was said to be insider info, that Intel actually had found the root cause of the problem and that the chipmaker was working on a fix. In response, Intel posted up a blog post on its community site that explains the situation as it is understood. What the company found, it turns out, is simply a "confirmed contributing cause," not the actual root cause.





Intel's power limit guidance may be available as an easy one-click profile in your BIOS. (click for big)

This contributing cause is in fact a bug in the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost (eTVB) feature of the top-end Core i9 parts. Only the Core i9s have this feature, which is designed to allow the CPU to hit even higher clock rates than with the normal boost algorithm as long as thermal headroom allows. Intel doesn't explain exactly what the bug is, but we can assume it has to do with improper voltage/frequency scaling.



