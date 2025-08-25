CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Panther Lake-H Motherboard Surfaces For Low-Power Mini ITX Builds

by Zak KillianMonday, August 25, 2025, 05:00 PM EDT
Intel's Panther Lake is the company's next-generation series of mobile processors that will succeed Arrow Lake in the mid-range "H" class as well as Lunar Lake in the odd "V" in-between power class. We won't be seeing Panther Lake products launching for at least a couple more months, but there are already motherboards and laptops popping up in some surprising places promising Panther Lake power.

The key product that we're going to focus on today is the DFI PTH171/PTH173 industrial motherboard, and that's because we have the most details about it. This board is listed as Preliminary, so we don't know everything, but there's still a lot to cover. DFI's advertising Panther Lake H processors up to 25W, and dual-channel DDR5 up to 128GB running at 7200 MT/s. That's almost assuredly with the help of CSODIMMs, which are the SODIMM equivalent of the desktop CUDIMMs, featuring clock drivers on each module.

intel m2a display cards
DFI's M2A-Display expansion cards, adding DP, HDMI, VGA, or eDP via M.2.

This particular board has a ton of connectivity, owing to its design purpose as an embedded board for industrial applications. You get four display outs: DP++, HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C, and an M.2 A-key slot for one of DFI's own M2A-Display boards, allowing you to add another DP++ or HDMI port, or even VGA or eDP if you need it.

For internal expansion, you've got a PCIe 5.0 x4 slot, an M.2 slot for storage, another M.2 slot for a cellular modem, a third M.2 slot for a Wi-Fi card, and then a pair of SATA 6Gbps ports if you want to hook up some hard drives. External connectivity is more stacked, with triple 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.2 10 Gbps Type-A ports, five USB 2.0 headers, and headers for two regular old serial ports.
dfi pth 171 twoview
This configuration unfortunately doesn't reveal that much about Panther Lake itself, but the product family is expected to scale up to at least 45 watts, so 25W means this likely won't be the fastest configuration of that chip. Even still, with a new architecture and being fabbed on the bleeding-edge 18A process means that Panther Lake is probably pretty damn fast even at 25W.

One detail that DFI does reveal about the upcoming CPUs is that Intel is apparently planning to make Panther Lake parts for a full decade. Pretty interesting in light of rumors that Panther Lake was considered a transitional part just to get 18A up and running. Hopefully we find out more about Intel's new CPUs sooner than later, because we're itching to see performance numbers.

Thanks to x86 is dead & back for pointing out this board.
Tags:  motherboards, dfi, panther lake
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment