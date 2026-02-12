CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Nova Lake Compute Tile Die Sizes Leak Highlighting Massive L3 Cache Expansion

by Zak KillianThursday, February 12, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Intel's Nova Lake-S desktop processors, likely to be branded the "Core Ultra 400" series and expected to launch late this year or early next year, are the topic of significant speculation. The company's current-generation chips have a specific weakness in the area of gaming performance, so DIY-ers have avoided them like the plague, and the hope is that next-gen will overcome this fault. One move Intel is said to be making in that direction is to triple or quadruple the L3 cache of the chip, a feature known as "bLLC" or "big Last Level Cache".

Unlike AMD's solution and contrary to earlier rumors, it seems like Intel's bLLC may simply be part of the compute tile of the chip rather than stacked above or below it. We say that based on the latest leak from HXL (@9550pro on Xwitter), who claims that the Nova Lake compute tile is around 110mm² normally, or around 150mm² in its bLLC version. That's a huge jump in die area on an already large tile, and there's not a lot of other explanation besides that the increased L3 cache is included directly on the compute tile.

hxl nvl compute tile area leak

This is challenging for a few reasons. For one, as we noted, the Nova Lake compute tile is already rather large. Even frequent Intel leaker Jaykihn's earlier conservative estimate was large, at 96mm²; for comparison's sake, AMD's twelve-core Zen 6 CCD is said to be approximately 76mm², which is a touch larger than the Zen 4 and Zen 5 CCDs, with the slight change coming from the step change in process density (TSMC N2 uses nanosheets) and from the 50% increase in core count and cache size.

Some rumors have also posited that Zen 6 may increase the L2 cache of the CPU core all the way to 2MB, double what Zen 5 has. This ends up matching—sort of—the rumored configuration of Nova Lake, where each pair of P-cores shares a large 4MB L2 cache. The core counts are closer than you think, too; traditionally, four Intel E-cores was approximately the size (typically a bit larger) compared to a single P-core. with that in mind, eight P-cores plus four e-core clusters should be rather similar to twelve Zen 6 cores, at least in theory. In practice it sounds like Intel's chip is going to be considerably larger in the stock configuration.

nova lake ax slide
Image: Intel

That's to say nothing of the bLLC configuration, where the 150mm² size puts the compute tile for that CPU in the same size class as an entire Tiger Lake laptop SoC. Remember, this is just the compute tile; making a complete processor out of one of these things means attaching it to an SoC tile, an I/O tile, an Xe3P GPU tile, and arranging all of it with Foveros Advanced on a base tile. So saying, if these die area numbers are accurate, Nova Lake bLLC could be one expensive chip.

Die area is an interesting specification, because it's critically important to some parts of the product and completely irrelevant to others. End-users really don't have much reason to care about die area, for example. It does give us an interesting window into the design process and helps us speculate on things like pricing and availability. If the Nova Lake compute tiles are indeed as large as claimed, it's going to have to really be a performance monster to justify itself.
Tags:  Intel, rumors, (NASDAQ:INTC), nova lake
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment