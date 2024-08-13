Testing Intel’s Raptor Lake CPU Microcode Fix Yields Encouraging Results





Test Results With Intel's New 0x129 Microcode On Core i9-14900K









Obviously, the first thing we went for was AIDA64's Cache and Memory Benchmark, which revealed nothing of note in the memory bandwidth test. However, the cache latency and memory latency tests were very consistent: the L3 cache latency is slightly slower on the new microcode, as is the memory latency. This could be due to a hit to the ring bus clock rate. This initially left us slightly concerned, but let's continue.





















































Investigating Power Consumption With Intel's 0x129 Raptor Lake Microcode





To sum up, the differences we saw are almost all either within margin-of-error or run-to-run variance. In other words, essentially no difference. The few tests where we did see a repeatable difference are generally heavy multi-core workloads where you might see a couple of percentage points shaved off of your best results, which still leaves you with the fastest or one of the fastest CPUs available in that test.





The list of Intel Core CPUs known to be affected by stability issues. Source: Intel

