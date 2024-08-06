Here's Every Intel 14th/13th Gen CPU With An Extended Warranty, What To Do If RMA Is Denied





In the ongoing CPU saga related to stability issues with Intel's 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core processors, the Santa Clara chip maker has posted additional guidance on its warranty extension for affected models. One of the key details of the new guidance is that the two-year extension now explicitly covers OEM and tray processors, not just retail boxed processors.





Previous verbiage suggested that was already the case, but lest there be any doubt, Intel posted an announcement on its community forum that lays it out in black and white. Here's what Intel states...

Boxed Processors – please contact Intel Customer Support for further assistance.

– please contact Intel Customer Support for further assistance. Tray Processors – please contact your place of purchase for further assistance.

– please contact your place of purchase for further assistance. OEM/System Integrator Intel Core 13th/14th Gen-powered desktop system – please contact your system manufacturer for further assistance. separate document breaks down the difference between boxed and tray processors (also known as OEM processors). Functionally, they're exactly the same. The differentiating factor is that tray/OEM processors are sold in bulk to high volume hardware partners like ASUS, Dell, and other system builders to incorporate into prebuilt PCs.

Intel doesn't typically provide direct support for tray chips, and instead it's the system manufacturer that handles warranty issues with the customer. However, OEM chips are also often found at resellers like Newegg without a bundled cooler (not all boxed CPUs come with a cooler) or retail packaging, often at a cost savings. What To Do If A Reseller Denies Your RMA Request The other interesting part of Intel's updated guidance is that it's encouraging affected owners to contact the company if they're being denied an RMA request from wherever they obtained their tray/OEM processor.



"If customers have experienced these instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors but were unsuccessful in prior RMAs we ask that they reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance and remediation. We appreciate your patience with this process and will continue to share updates relating to the Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processor instability issue," Intel states.





That's the right move, both for the sake of maintaining goodwill with frustrated customers to and mitigate a PR nightmare.

Affected Intel 14th Gen And 13th Gen Core Processor Models









Intel also posted a full list of covered CPU models. They span the Core i5-13600KF through the Core i9-13900KS for the 13th Gen models, and Core i5-14600KF through Core i9-14900KS for the 14th Gen lineup. It was initially believed that only Intel's highest-end models were affected by the stability issue, but Intel later confirmed that mainstream models (65W and up) could develop the issue as well, including non-K chips.





As far as we know, Intel is still on track to release a microcode update to its motherboard partners this month. According to Intel, the microcode update gets at the root cause , which the company determined to be elevated operating voltages stemming from a faulty microcode algorithm.





In a previous statement, Intel maintained that a Via Oxidation issue is a separate and "minor" one that it had already addressed with "manufacturing and screens" early last year.





"The issue was identified in late 2022, and with the manufacturing improvements and additional screens implemented Intel was able to confirm full removal of impacted processors in our supply chain by early 2024. However, on-shelf inventory may have persisted into early 2024 as a result. Minor manufacturing issues are an inescapable fact with all silicon products," Intel said.



