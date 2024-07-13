Game Studio Claims Intel Is Selling Defective CPUs As Server Providers Urge Switching To AMD





These problems are most visible for gamers using Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs. Those folks are using high-powered gaming systems with fast RAM and tightly-tuned boost and voltage settings, so it was natural to assume early on that the problem was down to motherboard vendors overvolting and overclocking the CPUs out of the box. After all, we've seen similar things in the past, so it was a fair guess.





Motherboards like the ASRock Rack W680D4U-2L2T put strict power limits on CPUs.

Nearly 98% of crashes have been in these Intel CPUs.



Epic Games' advice to resolve crashes in Fortnite. We don't recommend doing this.

To be clear, Kelt changed his advice very quickly because it turned out that using "Intel Fail Safe" isn't a good idea in the long term, as it causes the motherboard to provide way too much voltage to the CPU, which in turn will run very hot and almost certainly degrade further than it already has. In any case, though, it's clear that Epic Games has many customers struggling with this issue. Of course, RAD Game Tools, who makes the Oodle texture compression that is used in most Unreal Engine titles, has been tracking this issue since December of last year. We reported on that before ; RAD updated its guidance in April.





This is mostly illegible as a thumbnail, so click it for the big version.