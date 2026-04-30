Intel Issues Urgent Windows 11 Fix as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Clash in 2.4GHz Band
The actual message in the release notes simply says "better coexistence between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth," which is Intel's typically reticent way of tacitly acknowledging a known issue. It's definitely fixed, though. We updated the driver on our new Dell XPS machine, and it immediately resolved an ongoing issue where, when connected to 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi, using a Bluetooth mouse, and listening to music on Bluetooth headphones, heavy network traffic could cause stutters in the audio and inconsistent mouse tracking.
Of course, the driver does more than that, although Intel isn't exactly going out of its way to explain what else it fixes. The other things mentioned in the release notes include "better system stability and connect performance," and "Change default value of Advanced setting Channel-Load for AP selection to disable." That last one refers to the adapter's ability to select which Wi-Fi radio channel to use based on a given access point's broadcasted BSS Load, a summary of traffic load and connected devices on a given channel.
Normally using BSS Load for channel selection should give better results than using signal strength alone, but a poorly tuned algorithm could absolutely result in overly aggressive channel switching or a preference for channels that, while not very busy, have overall poor signal strength, so that's fair enough. In any case, users should be able to turn the feature back on if they want, but Intel probably knows what it's doing.
If you use Intel's Driver and Support Assistant, it is probably already nagging you to download the update. If you don't, you can obviously grab the new driver package from Intel's download center. Do be advised that if you're using the older AX200 chipset, that model is no longer supported in the latest driver.
Shout out to WindowsLatest for the spot.