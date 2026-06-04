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Intel Insists Arc GPUs Aren't Leaving Its PC Hardware Roadmap

by Zak KillianThursday, June 04, 2026, 04:25 PM EDT
hero intel arc battlemage generic
Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics cards were a credible effort, and the B-series "Battlemage" GPUs were fantastic for what they were. So naturally, we were looking forward to Intel's next discrete GPU release with high hopes. After all, the Xe3 GPU inside the Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" SoCs is phenomenal. Unfortunately, just as Intel never released a gaming GPU with the "Big Battlemage" BMG-G31 GPU used in the Arc Pro B70, it seems like the Xe3P architecture will remain exclusive to professional GPUs. This has caused some to claim that Intel will exit the GPU market entirely, but the company says GPUs are "super important" to its PC lineup.

intel arc pro b70 composite
The Arc Pro B65 and B70 were the last Arc discrete GPUs released by Intel.

At Computex in Taiwan, during a Q&A with journalists, Dutch site Tweakers asked Intel EVP and GM of Client Computing Alex Katouzian about the future of Arc desktop graphics cards. Katouzian's reply was "GPUs are a super important part of our PC range. If you look at gaming, both mobile and on the PC, huge revenue is being booked there. We want to make sure we play an important role in that." Continuing, Katouzian said "Right now the traction of our GPU cores is really very good. Gamers and game engine developers all work with us. You have seen the examples which we showed on stage today: that's just the beginning. I think we're just going to continue down this road."

Katouzian isn't just spewing hot air. Intel's GPU IP is quite advanced, and competes well against the latest from both NVIDIA and AMD. Some people have taken the blue team's announced partnership with NVIDIA to mean that Intel will ditch its own GPU IP and license NVIDIA tech for its graphics needs, but doing so would be one of the most egregious wastes of R&D money in the history of the market. NVIDIA's GPUs are great, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with Intel's graphics tech, and it's always better to have an in-house solution.

intel arc extreme g3 badges
The Arc G3 series might represent the future of the Arc brand.

But you'll notice that Katouzian expertly dodged the question; he spoke about Intel's GPU IP, and he didn't say anything about what Tweakers actually asked, which was concerning discrete PC graphics cards. It's entirely possible that Intel won't ship any further Arc discrete GPUs in the foreseeable future, and that the company simply reserves its GPU IP for integrated graphics as it did for more than two decades before the launch of the Intel Xe DG1.

So will Intel ship discrete graphics cards again? It likely depends on the progression of the PC market and the AI craze. If we are indeed atop a bubble that pops as many are hoping, demand in the gaming market will likely remain strong, and it may be a safe place where hardware vendors retreat to sell their wares. However, if things continue as they are now, there's simply not enough money in the PC GPU market to warrant tying up the foundry space for those cards. In that case, get used to "Arc" referring to SoCs with integrated graphics, just like the recently-announced Arc G3 series of handheld-focused chips.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), arc graphics
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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