Intel Insists Arc GPUs Aren't Leaving Its PC Hardware Roadmap
At Computex in Taiwan, during a Q&A with journalists, Dutch site Tweakers asked Intel EVP and GM of Client Computing Alex Katouzian about the future of Arc desktop graphics cards. Katouzian's reply was "GPUs are a super important part of our PC range. If you look at gaming, both mobile and on the PC, huge revenue is being booked there. We want to make sure we play an important role in that." Continuing, Katouzian said "Right now the traction of our GPU cores is really very good. Gamers and game engine developers all work with us. You have seen the examples which we showed on stage today: that's just the beginning. I think we're just going to continue down this road."
Katouzian isn't just spewing hot air. Intel's GPU IP is quite advanced, and competes well against the latest from both NVIDIA and AMD. Some people have taken the blue team's announced partnership with NVIDIA to mean that Intel will ditch its own GPU IP and license NVIDIA tech for its graphics needs, but doing so would be one of the most egregious wastes of R&D money in the history of the market. NVIDIA's GPUs are great, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with Intel's graphics tech, and it's always better to have an in-house solution.
But you'll notice that Katouzian expertly dodged the question; he spoke about Intel's GPU IP, and he didn't say anything about what Tweakers actually asked, which was concerning discrete PC graphics cards. It's entirely possible that Intel won't ship any further Arc discrete GPUs in the foreseeable future, and that the company simply reserves its GPU IP for integrated graphics as it did for more than two decades before the launch of the Intel Xe DG1.
So will Intel ship discrete graphics cards again? It likely depends on the progression of the PC market and the AI craze. If we are indeed atop a bubble that pops as many are hoping, demand in the gaming market will likely remain strong, and it may be a safe place where hardware vendors retreat to sell their wares. However, if things continue as they are now, there's simply not enough money in the PC GPU market to warrant tying up the foundry space for those cards. In that case, get used to "Arc" referring to SoCs with integrated graphics, just like the recently-announced Arc G3 series of handheld-focused chips.