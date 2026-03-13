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PC Gaming Revenue To Overtake Consoles By 2028, Report Says

by Aaron LeongFriday, March 13, 2026, 11:56 AM EDT
hero gamingpc
It now appears that the gaming industry is entering a structural recalibration of sorts. According to Newzoo’s 2026 PC & Console Gaming Report, the post-pandemic plateau has finally broken, giving way to a projected $103.7 billion market by 2028. However, the forces driving this growth have fundamentally shifted from the explosive player acquisition of the early 2020s to a more calculated, monetization-heavy trend.

playtime

The era of volume-driven growth appears to be over. While the global player base continues to tick upward (expected to top one billion on PC alone by 2028) the actual time spent playing has remained somewhat flat, even dipping slightly by 1% last year. In this environment, publishers are finding that monetization efficiency is the new go-to. So rather than fighting to capture the attention of a distracted public, the industry is leaning into premium pricing and sophisticated spending models within established ecosystems.

revenue chart

One of the most interesting trends is the diverging paths of PC and console. In the last few years, consoles have been the dominant, but this report predicts an inversion whereby PC revenue is forecasted to grow at a 6.6% compound annual growth rate, outpacing the console market's 4.4% CAGR. If these trends hold, PC will reclaim the crown as the highest-earning platform by the end of 2028. This resurgence is fueled by a premium revival on PC, where full-price releases in the $30 to $50 range are outperforming free-to-play stalwarts.

According to Newzoo, titles like ARC Raiders and Battlefield 6 have demonstrated that players are increasingly willing to pay a premium upfront for polished, distinct experiences rather than wading through a sea of similar free-to-play live services. On the console side, revenue remains anchored in massive annual franchises and blockbuster sequels, though the $50+ segment is beginning to flatten on platforms like Xbox.

premium games

Currently, western markets lead the way in premium spending. Even as total playtime declines in the U.S. and Europe, spending on premium titles has spiked by double digits. Players are being more selective, opting to spend more deeply on a smaller number of titles they truly value. This shift is reshaping the landscape; as Manu Rosier, Newzoo’s Director of Market Intelligence, states, "Scale alone no longer guarantees outcomes. Understanding where players are spending time, and why, has become strategic imperative.”

Images, credit: Newzoo
Tags:  Gaming, consoles, pc-gaming, forecast
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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