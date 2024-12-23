Intel Arc Driver Rolls Out Fixes For Battlemage GPUs In Elden Ring, Homeworld And More Games
Like any piece of software as complex as a graphics driver, Intel Graphics driver version 101.6325 does still have a few known issues. F1 24 may be a little buggy when XeSS FG is enabled; in particular, don't toggle XeSS FG during gameplay but rather in the pre-race menu. MLPerf still needs the integrated GPU disabled on machines that have Intel iGPUs, and Topaz Labs Photo AI may suffer image corruption. Magix Vegas Pro can also end up with corruption using the "style transfer" feature. CATIA may crash if you enable HQAO, and Lightroom Classic may run poorly until you manually enable GPU acceleration.
Intel has done nothing but impress with its work on its graphics drivers to date, and being nearly caught up with AMD and NVIDIA at this point in terms of graphics driver quality after just a couple of years is an astonishing achievement. We're pleased to see the Intel graphics team directly addressing reported issues with such immediacy; hopefully this trend will continue despite the sea change at Intel. You can grab the latest Arc drivers from Intel's download site.