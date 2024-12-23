Intel Arc Driver Rolls Out Fixes For Battlemage GPUs In Elden Ring, Homeworld And More Games

Dear reader, have you checked our review of Intel's Arc B580 "Battlemage" GPU yet? We know; you already read other coverage, and you're well aware that the Arc B580 is a competent entry-level GPU with solid 1080p and 1440p performance. We benchmarked 20 games, though, including the usual suspects alongside some more unusual titles, like Teardown, Zenless Zone Zero, and indie FPS Selaco, so it could be worth a look.





(Selaco)



Actually, while testing that last game, we ran into a showstopper issue that we then reported to Intel. That's one of several major issues fixed in this first driver update after the launch of Arc Battlemage. Selaco no longer crashes in Vulkan mode, and runs much better as a result of not having to use the OpenGL fallback. A similar issue with Homeworld 3 should be solved, too.









We also observed some slightly shaky frame-times in Elden Ring despite how well the game ran otherwise. That problem has similarly been sewed-up now by Intel, with the game running smooth as butter on its second-generation discrete GPUs. Meanwhile, F1 24 and The Crew Motorfest both had image corruption issues, but Intel says those warts have been sliced off in this latest driver.



