CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Core Ultra 3 205 Arrow Lake CPU Runs Circles Around i3-14100 In Budget Benchmark Battle

by Zak KillianThursday, September 11, 2025, 12:30 PM EDT
hero intel core ultra 3 tech background wide
A thesis that the author has been pondering for months now—ever since we reported on the Ryzen 5 5600G's surprisingly competent gaming chops—is the idea that computers have been 'fast enough' for a while now, and even enthusiasts might consider a lower-end processor if it suits their needs. Would you ever buy a "3" level CPU for your own use, dear reader?

cinebenchr23 3dmarktimespy
Left: Cinebench R23, Right: 3DMark Time Spy. The new chip is a big upgrade over the old i3.

What if we told you that the new Core Ultra 3 205 comes with four fast Lion Cove P-cores and four efficient Skymont E-cores, that it is capable of sustaining over 200 FPS in Valorant at native 1080p without a graphics card, and that you can find full systems based on this CPU for around $360?

499000krw core ultra 3 system
499,000₩ is approximately $360 USD right now.

Well, you can if you're in South Korea, anyway. That's where YouTube channel BullsLab is based, and he managed to get ahold of one of the new entry-level Arrow Lake CPUs. This chip was actually revealed fully eight months ago, but that turned out to have been an accident and the information was pulled from Intel's website. The chip showed up at overseas retail last month, but it looks like it may finally be launching for real soon.

bullslab core ultra 3 game benchmarks
Left: League of Legends, High settings. Right: Valorant, low settings. Both 1080p.

There's a pretty strong argument to be made that the vast majority of PC users, including most PC gamers, really have absolutely no need for more than eight CPU cores. This Core Ultra 3 chip is hampered slightly by a relatively low peak clock rate of just 4.9 GHz and a relatively small 15MB L3 cache, but thanks to Arrow Lake's high ST performance, it will still likely obliterate most chips in the $150 price range on lightly-threaded tasks.


You can check out BullsLab's video if you like; it's been AI-dubbed in English, so you don't even have to read subtitles. However, it's a YouTube Short, so it's only a minute long. Hopefully we can get one of these entry-level Core Ultra CPUs on the bench to see how it compares against the similarly-priced Ryzen 5 7600—especially when paired with a budget DDR5 memory kit.
Tags:  Intel, leaks, (NASDAQ:INTC), CPUs, arrow lake, core ultra 3 205
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment