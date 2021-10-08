Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Obliterates All Comers In Latest Leaked Benchmark





At the risk of sounding like a broken record (probably too late), another leaked benchmark run serves to crank the hype dial on Alder Lake to 11 (or should that be 12, as in 12th Gen?). We've seen purportedly early Alder Lake CPU samples light up the pre-release benchmark charts before, and this latest one over at UserBenchmark throws down the gauntlet.





Did we lose you at UserBenchmark? Fair enough—UserBenchmark has a reputation for favoring Intel hardware, and there have also been questions about the overall consistency of its benchmarking software and results. Those are things to keep in mind.





That said, even accounting for what might be a weighted benchmark, the latest results obtained from Intel's upcoming Core i9-12900K are exceptionally good. Here's a look...







Source: Userbenchmark







This is one of just a small handful of Core i9-12900K entries in UserBenchmark's database. It has the flagship CPU sitting pretty with a 122 percent average benchmark for a top rank, compared to a 109 percent average for the current flagship, the Core i9-11900K , and 100 percent for AMD's beastly Ryzen 9 5950X





It doesn't match the 5950X in the 64-core test, though, scoring 2,530 points (170 percent) versus 2,940 points (197 percent). But in the 1-core/2-core and 4-core/8-core tests, it's a different story...



