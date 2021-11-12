Gigabyte Laptop With Intel Core i7-12700H CPU Crushes Competition In Benchmark Leak





In our Intel 12th Gen Core Alder Lake review, the latest desktop silicon from Chipzilla lived up to the hype, managing some clear wins in a bunch of benchmarks. Our overall evaluation of the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12600K is a little more nuanced than that, but simply put, Intel is back in the fight. What about in the mobile space? We still only have benchmark leaks to go by, but things are looking promising in laptop land as well.





This time it's a Gigabyte Aero 5 XE equipped with a Core i7-12700H processor that is making laps in the leaked benchmark circuit. Over at Geekbench's track, it posted a decent single-threaded score and a much more impressive multi-threaded score, the latter of which puts it ahead of the existing competition. Here's a look...







Click to Expand (Source: Geekbench)







This is the same unreleased CPU that recently sashayed into view as part of a separate leak, that being an HP Omen laptop with an also-unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU . So it would seem that Intel is close to launching its first mobile Alder Lake processors, given that multiple hardware partners apparently have designs they are benchmarking behind the scenes.





According to the above Geekbench leak, the Core i7-12700H sports a 14-core/20-thread configuration, which is comprised of six performance cores (Golden Cove) with Hyper Threading support and eight efficient cores (Gracemont) without Hyper Threading. The bigger question is, what clocks does the chip run at, and the two separate leaks provide different answers.





The HP Omen listing showed a base clock of 2.45GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.17MHz, whereas the Gigabyte Aero listing has the base and turbo clocks at 2.69GHz and 4.59GHz , respectively. It might be overclocked, or the Omen might have been running in slower-than-stock speeds.





In any event, here's how the results compare with our collection of mobile CPU benchmark results...













The single-threaded score is in the mix at the upper quadrant, though outpaced by a handful of other CPUs. But if sorting by multi-threaded performance, the leaked Core i7-12700H jumps to the front of the pack, putting some considerable distance between it and all current challengers.





It's scored around 19.5 percent higher than the Alienware X15 with its Core i7-11800H, a whopping 32.7 percent higher than the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 with its Ryzen 9 5900H processor, as a couple of interesting points of comparison.





Impressive stuff for sure, especially since both of those processors are higher up the hierarchy within their respective chip families. It also fares reasonable well when comparing to desktop CPUs. For example, we benched the Core i5-12600K at 12,685 in Geekbench's multi-threaded test, and the Ryzen 7 5800X at 10,831.





Of course, these comparisons are limited what data we have, which does not include AMD's upcoming Zen 3+. But in terms of what's out now, Alder Lake in mobile form looks like it is shaping up to be another big upgrade for Intel.

