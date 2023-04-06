Intel Arc Pro A60 Graphics Card Spotted With 16 Xe Cores In Benchmark Database
Readers of this site are no doubt familiar with Intel's Arc A380, A750, and A770 graphics cards. The A380 was the first one to hit the market, and we've reviewed the other two. What you could have missed are the Arc Pro graphics cards: the A30, A40, and A50. They aren't available at retail, being OEM-only, but they definitely do exist.
It's somewhat ironic that in the graphics card market, "Pro" often indicates a relatively less-capable GPU at any given price point. Indeed, the extant Arc Pro GPUs are based on the small ACM-G11 Alchemist GPU used in the A380 and lower-end parts, not the ACM-G10 that powers the Arc A7xx-series cards. So saying, they aren't performance monsters, but that's not why you would buy one in the first place, of course.
The performance should be considerably more impressive on the Arc Pro A60 and A60M, both of which have appeared in the CompuBench result database. These GPUs have a full 16 Xe Cores, which gives them 256 Execution Units or 2048 shaders. That's twice the size of a full-fat ACM-G11, and happens to be exactly the size of the rumored ACM-G12 that has yet to appear in any other product.
Given that the existence of ACM-G12 isn't actually confirmed outside of leaks and rumors, we're inclined to think that these could alternatively be made from cut-down ACM-G10s. However, rumors did put the ACM-G12 as a later release, and we're expecting an Alchemist refresh of sorts in the latter half of this year.
Drivers for the new GPUs are clearly in an early state, as both the A60 and A60M failed the majority of CompuBench's tests. However, they did complete some OpenCL benchmarks. Comparing the completed benchmarks, it looks like the A60 and A60M are roughly twice as fast as the A50, with the mobile part being very slightly slower than the desktop A60.
That's exactly what we'd expect considering the specifications—the A60 is exactly twice the size of the A50, at least in terms of compute resources. We don't know about the memory configuration, but we expect it is at least 8GB on a 128-bit memory bus, if not wider.