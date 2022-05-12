Intel Arctic Sound-M Datacenter GPU Is Looking Dapper In First Pics As New Details Emerge





Arctic Sound is real, though, and Intel just showed it to us at Intel Vision. At least, Intel showed us Arctic Sound-M, which appears to be based on Xe-HPG silicon, otherwise known as Alchemist . There seems to be two cards, although Intel only had one physical card to show us at the conference.





These parts are really meant for companies like Netflix and YouTube that need to handle thousands or even millions of video transcoding jobs simultaneously, as well as smaller deployments for organizations like hospitals that may prefer to use virtualized desktops. Intel asserts that Arctic Sound-M will be the first part on the market to offer hardware encoding of the challenging AV1 format, and that one of these cards can handle up to 30 simultaneous 1080p streams.





We don't have a ton of details on the hardware at this time, so right now we're mostly just admiring the pictures. The card that Intel had on hand to show us is a very slender single-slot GPU with a flow-through cooler lacking its own fan, as is typical for server GPUs.





