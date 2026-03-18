Intel Arc GPUs Get Precompiled Shaders For Up To 3x Faster Game Loads
The groundwork for this tech actually started with Microsoft's Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD). If that sounds familiar, it's because ASD made its grand debut on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X handheld. Both NVIDIA and AMD are working on adding support too, but because of the way this tech works, it's going to remain game-specific.
Traditionally, your local CPU and GPU have to brute-force shader compilation, either the first time you enter a new area, or ideally, the first time you boot up a game. This is a major part of what causes those agonizing initial load times and those infuriating in-game "traversal stutters." ASD flips the script, allowing perfectly pre-compiled shaders to be delivered straight to your machine from the cloud.
Intel is officially bringing this tech to desktops and laptops with its new Precompiled Shaders Distribution Service, delivered via the latest WHQL Game On Driver (version 32.0.101.8626). By downloading optimized shader files directly from Intel's servers, the first-time startup process is radically shortened, and in-game stutter is practically eliminated from the very first frame.
In some graphs that it released with the update, Intel claims that Arc B580 users and Panther Lake iGPU gamers can enjoy "more than 2x" faster loading times on average, while Lunar Lake iGPU users (like MSI Claw AI+ owners) can apparently enjoy "more than 3x faster" loading times. The extreme outlier is God of War Ragnarök, which apparently saw an absolutely comical 37x faster load time with pre-compiled shaders on Core Ultra X9 388H.
Also, this 8626 driver update finally fixes those annoying fan profile foibles that have been plaguing Intel "Limited Edition" graphics cards recently. If you have a B580 card and noticed weird fan behavior in the last few months, it's because the last couple of Intel drivers have shipped with buggy fan control code. The issue is now fixed, at least on this writer's B580 Limited Edition card.
Anyway, to take advantage of Intel's new feature, you'll need to enable it manually. Open the Intel Graphics Software, go to Graphics > 3D Rendering, and toggle Precompiled Shaders to ON. The feature won't be there unless you meet the requirements, though. You'll need to have either an Intel Arc B-Series discrete GPU, or a Core Ultra Series 3 / 200V series chip with integrated Arc graphics. Basically, Xe2 or better; Alchemist need not apply. Unfortunate, but adding Alchemist chips to the program would absolutely bloat the amount of work Intel has to do, and there probably aren't too many folks hardcore gaming on Alchemist these days anyway.
As we noted above, this is game-specific, since you're downloading drivers with shaders compiled for both a specific driver and specific game. The supported games in this driver are:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Borderlands 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Cyberpunk 2077
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gotham Knights
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K26
- Starfield
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- The Outer Worlds 2