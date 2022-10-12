Intel Arc A770 And A750 GPUs Land At Retail With Sweet Gaming Bundles





It may have taken a minute or two (or three or four), but Intel's Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards have finally released to retail shelves today. The arrival kicks off a new era in gaming on the PC, in that it's now officially a three-horse race between Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. That could also have been said when the Arc A380 arrived, but these higher end parts are the ones gamers have been waiting for.





The big appeal of the Arc A770 and Arc A750 is that they deliver serviceable 1080p gaming performance at rather aggressive price points. Notably, today also marks the release of NVIDIA's new flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090 starting at $1,599. It's a beastly card for sure (see our GeForce RTX 4090 review ), but it also carries a hefty price tag.





Intel's retail release of the Arc 770 and Arc A750 are late to the discrete GPU party, and the company candidly acknowledges this in a blog post announcing, "They're finally here!" But as luck (and perhaps strategic planning) would have it, they're also here just in time. How so?









Well, it's been a frustrating landscape the past couple of years, with GPUs in short supply (relative to demand) and inflated prices. Only recently has the situation improved, and now as NVIDIA and soon AMD look to push next-generation models starting at the pricier end of the spectrum, here comes Intel with a pair of promising cards that have the potential to disrupt the market.





Part of that will require continued work on the driver side. As it stands, performance is pretty good in DirectX 12 games, and with ray tracing enabled, the cards compete favorably with the GeForce RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600 XT. Intel's XeSS technology is off to a good start as well, based on our hands-on experience.

Intel Arc A770 And Arc A750 Come Bundled With Four Games





At the outset, the Arc A770 and Arc 750 are available online at Newegg and in physical stores at select Micro Center locations (Dallas, TX, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, Westbury, NY, Denver, CO, and Overland Park, KS). The ones that are listed currently are both FE models (we assume custom cards from Intel's hardware partners like Acer's BiFrost Arc A770 are not far behind).





Here they are at Newegg...

Intel Arc A770 FE 16GB: $349.99

$349.99 Intel Arc A750 FE 8GB: $289.99 Intel is bundling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (redeemable through Battle.net) with both GPUs. Additionally, if you register with Intel Gaming Access, which is Intel's community engagement platform, you can also claim Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and The Settlers. That's a four-game bundle reminiscent of the pre-pandemic and pre-crypto days.

At the time of this writing, both models carry the "out of stock" designation with a blue "auto-notifiy" button. However, the 4090 cards also showed as "out of stock" before they were made available at 9:00am ET, so this doesn't necessarily mean these cards are sold out. If you're interested in either model, it's worth refreshing the page(s) throughout the day.





