Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Have A Mind-Boggling 500 Graphics Settings

NVIDIA Reflex technology helps to lower game latency







More frames are great, but higher latency is not. Increased latency is one of the side affects of these upscaling technologies that insert frames, something competitive gamers shy away from. Gamers will go out of their way to insure lower latency, by upgrading their hardware and downsizing their graphics settings for more frames.



NVIDIA's excellent DLSS 3 technology is also here to make sure you have even more options to work those brain muscles. With the incredible "Frame Generation" that artificially inserts frames in your games, it ups the frame rate count tremendously. Of course, AMD has its own "FSR," but NVIDIA is currently leading the pack with its DLSS offerings.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a title that will be released on many different platforms, consoles included. Console gamers can typically breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to graphics settings. Since console hardware is "set in stone," games can be much more optimized with a small grouping of settings without much variation.On the PC, all of that goes out of the window. With such a wide breadth of hardware options to select, it's unlikely gamers will have the same specs under the hood. This translates to needing a substantial suite of settings to fine tune to your exact rig and preferences. If you want visual eye candy galore, you can set the extreme graphics settings and go to town. If you're a competitive gamer, perhaps you'd be fine playing on lower settings with the added benefit of higher frames.