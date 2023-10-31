CATEGORIES
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Have A Mind-Boggling 500 Graphics Settings

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, October 31, 2023, 10:42 AM EDT
The PC is considered one of the best platforms for playing your favorite games, and for good reason. Flexible hardware choice, filled with individual input on the part of the gamer. Want to fine tune your settings for better performance? You got it! You can increase your visual eye candy until you're satisfied, if your hardware can handle it. While that's a definite perk, it can also place the gamer in a confusing environment with too much choice. I remembering learning once that less is more, and the ever-present "Choice fatigue" in complex environments is real.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming, and it plans to make sure you're fatigued to the brim with options. Having a potential 500+ different settings to choose from, this seems like more choice than configuring a Whopper at your local Burger King. That's likely not a bad thing entirely, however. This title has a a strong dichotomy of players that either favor visual eye candy, or those who wish to maximize performance with the highest frame rates possible. 

With specs like these, you'll be happy fine tuning your settings!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a title that will be released on many different platforms, consoles included. Console gamers can typically breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to graphics settings. Since console hardware is "set in stone," games can be much more optimized with a small grouping of settings without much variation. 

On the PC, all of that goes out of the window. With such a wide breadth of hardware options to select, it's unlikely gamers will have the same specs under the hood. This translates to needing a substantial suite of settings to fine tune to your exact rig and preferences. If you want visual eye candy galore, you can set the extreme graphics settings and go to town. If you're a competitive gamer, perhaps you'd be fine playing on lower settings with the added benefit of higher frames.

NVIDIA Reflex technology helps to lower game latency

NVIDIA's excellent DLSS 3 technology is also here to make sure you have even more options to work those brain muscles. With the incredible "Frame Generation" that artificially inserts frames in your games, it ups the frame rate count tremendously. Of course, AMD has its own "FSR," but NVIDIA is currently leading the pack with its DLSS offerings. 

More frames are great, but higher latency is not. Increased latency is one of the side affects of these upscaling technologies that insert frames, something competitive gamers shy away from. Gamers will go out of their way to insure lower latency, by upgrading their hardware and downsizing their graphics settings for more frames. 

NVIDIA has an answer in the form of their "Reflex" technology, which further works to reduce that latency. We'd gather competitive gamers will likely want to use the "Reflex" technology, but likely forego the use of DLSS in general if they're fine with lowering their eye candy for performance. Casual gamers will likely love the increased frame rates to boost their hardware, and not notice much in the way of latency, either. Get studying gamers, because you're in for a graphics settings adventure when this title releases!
 

