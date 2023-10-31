Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Have A Mind-Boggling 500 Graphics Settings
The PC is considered one of the best platforms for playing your favorite games, and for good reason. Flexible hardware choice, filled with individual input on the part of the gamer. Want to fine tune your settings for better performance? You got it! You can increase your visual eye candy until you're satisfied, if your hardware can handle it. While that's a definite perk, it can also place the gamer in a confusing environment with too much choice. I remembering learning once that less is more, and the ever-present "Choice fatigue" in complex environments is real.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming, and it plans to make sure you're fatigued to the brim with options. Having a potential 500+ different settings to choose from, this seems like more choice than configuring a Whopper at your local Burger King. That's likely not a bad thing entirely, however. This title has a a strong dichotomy of players that either favor visual eye candy, or those who wish to maximize performance with the highest frame rates possible.
