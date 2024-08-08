Intel Arc Battlemage GPUs Tipped For 2024 Launch With A Big Performance Uplift

Image: 小敌鸽, via Videocardz



Alchemist wouldn't actually come out until October of 2022.



Intel says that Xe2 offers as much as 12.5x the performance on microbenchmarks versus Xe1.



As such, we're expecting pretty big things out of Battlemage. If nothing else, being built on a much smaller fabrication process should help improve power efficiency dramatically over the first-gen Arc products, which is really their Achilles heel . Hopefully Intel gets them out before AMD's and NVIDIA's next-gen parts.





Thanks to Videocardz for the info and photos.

