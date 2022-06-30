Intel's Arc Graphics Driver Adds A 3DMark Benchmark Toggle, Here's What It Does

This latest driver is a Beta release and adds official support for the A770M and A550M GPUs. Intel has apparently decided to call its counterpart to NVIDIA's "Game Ready" program "Game On driver support," and that support in this driver extends to the just-released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, F1 22, and Arcadegeddon, albeit only on Arc itself (and not Xe-LP-based parts, including the company's integrated graphics.)





From Intel's release notes.



The list of known issues is long, so we won't reproduce it here, but the biggest ones are crashing in Gears 5, Sniper Elite 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and F1 22. You can work around the crash in F1 by disabling AMD FidelityFX CACAO. Also, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Strange Brigade, Forza Horizon 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and Crossfire might suffer texture corruption or other graphical artifacts.





Normally we'd picture the toggle, but no Arc cards handy, so take a picture of that instead.



This toggle allows Arc owners to disable the targeted optimizations and benchmark their cards on more equal footing with other parts. While the Arc parts we've seen thus far won't be in the running for any world record runs, it's likely that future Arc Graphics parts will use the same driver, and may be more suitable contenders against teams both Red and Green.



