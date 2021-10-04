Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Processors Make Amazon Debut With Head-Turning Prices

There are a couple of things to bear in mind here. For one, these prices include value added tax (VAT). And secondly, pricing can and does often vary by territory, rather than following a conversion rate. So even though the Core i9-12900K is listed at a price that converts to around $1,005 in US currency, it could be significantly less expensive stateside.

Alder Lake listings can also be found at Amazon in France. It looks like pricing information has been removed, but not before @momomo_us could grab a screenshot (shown above). Here's a breakdown...

Core i9-12900K: €919.88 (~$1,070) at Amazon France

Core i9-12900KF: €879.24 (~$1,022) at Amazon France

Core i7-12700K: €636.08 (~$740) at Amazon France

Core i7-12700KF: €436.01 (~$507) at Amazon France

Core i5-12600K: €321.16 (~$373) at Amazon France

Core i5-12600KF: €403.96 (~$470) at Amazon France

And finally, there are also listings at Amazon in the UK. Here's a look...







Click to Enlarge (Source: Amazon UK via @momomo_us)







Pricing and the conversion to US dollars breaks down as follows...

Core i9-12900K: £791.16 (~$1,078) at Amazon France

Core i9-12900KF: £753.30 (~$1,026) at Amazon France

Core i7-12700K: £550.16 (~$750) at Amazon France

Core i7-12700KF: £397.13 (~$462) at Amazon France

Core i5-12600K: £;311.41 (~$424) at Amazon France

Those are some eye-popping price tags across the board, but let's not hit the panic button. These could be placeholders, or otherwise off from whatever the MSRPs end up being. This also isn't the first pricing leak we have seen.





Last month, a reputable US retailer (Provantage) had listed a bunch of Alder Lake processors with accompanying prices that were more in line with the current generation. For example, it listed the Core i9-12900K at $604.89, compared to $544.98 for the Core i9-11900K (Amazon's pricing at the time). Likewise, the Core i7-12700K was listed at $422.17, and the Core i5-12600K at $295.49.



