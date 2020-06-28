Intel Rocket Lake-S 8-Core 11th Gen Desktop CPU Leaked With 1.15GHz Gen12 Xe GPU





Roughly three weeks ago, we got our first peak at one of Intel's 11generation Rocket Lake-S engineering samples, which is reportedly using the same LGA-1200 socket as the newly introduced Comet Lake-S family. Like all of Intel's desktop processors released over the last handful of years, Rocket Lake-S will be built on the company's aging (but still potent) 14nm process node.

Today, that same 8-core/16-thread engineering sample is making another appearance, and more details about the chip are being revealed thanks to a new Geekbench listing. Given that that the current flagship Comet Lake-S processor is a 10-core/20-thread design, this Rocket Lake-S part isn't a high-end offering. But that doesn't mean that it is a slouch, as it's reporting a base clock of 3.2GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.3GHz.





More importantly, details are revealed concerning the onboard Xe GPU, which is clocked at 1.15GHz. Intel has promised some dramatic performance gains for next-generation Xe graphics compared to current Gen11 integrated graphics solutions. So, it's somewhat surprising to see even in this early state that the OpenCL score of 6266 is actually less than that of what we'd see in Comet Lake-S counterpart (Core i7-10700K). However, we'll chalk this up to immature drivers, rather than Xe GPU hardware not making the grade with respect to performance compared to its predecessors.

With that being said, Rocket Lake-S is said to share most of its architectural layout (including its Willow Cove CPU cores) with 11th generation Tiger Lake mobile processors. However, Tiger Lake will have the advantage of using a refined version of Intel's 10nm process node.

In addition to improved CPU and graphics performance over current 10th generation Intel SKUs, Rocket Lake-S will also bring support for PCIe 4.0 -- something that AMD introduced last year with its Ryzen 3000 family -- even faster DDR4 memory, and support for Thunderbolt 4. Rocket Lake-S will be followed up by 12th generation Alder Lake-S processors, which are rumored to use the 10nm process node and will switch to a new LGA-1700 socket.